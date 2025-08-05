  1. Residential Customers
Striker arrives Ex-Lausanner Brighton Labeau joins Thun

SDA

5.8.2025 - 18:05

Ex-Lausanne player Brighton Labeau moves to the Bernese Oberland
Keystone

Thun have secured the services of former Lausanne striker Brighton Labeau. The 29-year-old center forward from Martinique, who trained in France, has signed a two-year contract.

Keystone-SDA

This was announced on Tuesday by the Super League promotion contenders, who got off to a strong start to the season.

Labeau was most recently under contract with Guingamp in the French Ligue 2, where he scored eight goals in 28 league games last season. Prior to that, he spent two and one year respectively with Lausanne-Sport and Stade Lausanne-Ouchy in Switzerland, where he proved his goalscoring prowess.

