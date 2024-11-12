Ben Yedder hugs Breel Embolo: until the summer, they still played together for AS Monaco. Imago

French footballer Wissam Ben Yedder has been given a suspended sentence for sexual assault. The incident took place in September, but the player denies remembering it.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ex-Monaco star Wissam Ben Yedder was sentenced to two years' probation on Tuesday for sexual assault.

In addition to the charge of sexual assault, Ben Yedder was also convicted of drunk driving.

Until the summer, Ben Yedder was under contract with AS Monaco, where he played alongside Breel Embolo, Denis Zakaria and Philipp Köhn. With his goals, he made a significant contribution to Monegasque playing in the Champions League this year. Show more

Wissam Ben Yedder, 19-time French international (3 goals), was sentenced to two years' probation by a court in Nice. The charge was sexual assault, as reported by the AFP news agency. The incident is said to have taken place in September.

According to reports from France Bleu and the newspaper "Le Monde", Ben Yedder allegedly lured a 23-year-old woman into his car in a parking lot while drunk. The woman, quoted by "Le Monde", said: "I was afraid he would get upset." Ben Yedder then allegedly took her to his place, where he touched her indecently in the car and pleasured himself before the woman was able to escape.

In addition to the charge of sexual assault, Ben Yedder was also convicted of drink-driving. The sports newspaper "L'Équipe" reported that he had admitted this offense in court. However, the 34-year-old denies remembering the sexual assault.

Ben Yedder was convincing on the pitch

Wissam Ben Yedder moved from Sevilla FC to AS Monaco in the summer of 2019, where he was team-mates with the Swiss trio of Breel Embolo, Denis Zakaria and Philipp Köhn until the end of last season. In 32 league games, he scored 16 goals and set up two more. He played a key role in Monaco playing in the Champions League this season. The 34-year-old, who was not present at the sentencing on Tuesday afternoon, is now without a club.

