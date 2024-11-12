  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Two-year suspended sentence Ex-Monaco star Ben Yedder convicted of sexual assault

dpa

12.11.2024 - 21:11

Ben Yedder hugs Breel Embolo: until the summer, they still played together for AS Monaco.
Ben Yedder hugs Breel Embolo: until the summer, they still played together for AS Monaco.
Imago

French footballer Wissam Ben Yedder has been given a suspended sentence for sexual assault. The incident took place in September, but the player denies remembering it.

dpa

12.11.2024, 21:11

12.11.2024, 21:12

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Ex-Monaco star Wissam Ben Yedder was sentenced to two years' probation on Tuesday for sexual assault.
  • In addition to the charge of sexual assault, Ben Yedder was also convicted of drunk driving.
  • Until the summer, Ben Yedder was under contract with AS Monaco, where he played alongside Breel Embolo, Denis Zakaria and Philipp Köhn. With his goals, he made a significant contribution to Monegasque playing in the Champions League this year.
Show more

Wissam Ben Yedder, 19-time French international (3 goals), was sentenced to two years' probation by a court in Nice. The charge was sexual assault, as reported by the AFP news agency. The incident is said to have taken place in September.

According to reports from France Bleu and the newspaper "Le Monde", Ben Yedder allegedly lured a 23-year-old woman into his car in a parking lot while drunk. The woman, quoted by "Le Monde", said: "I was afraid he would get upset." Ben Yedder then allegedly took her to his place, where he touched her indecently in the car and pleasured himself before the woman was able to escape.

In addition to the charge of sexual assault, Ben Yedder was also convicted of drink-driving. The sports newspaper "L'Équipe" reported that he had admitted this offense in court. However, the 34-year-old denies remembering the sexual assault.

Ben Yedder was convincing on the pitch

Wissam Ben Yedder moved from Sevilla FC to AS Monaco in the summer of 2019, where he was team-mates with the Swiss trio of Breel Embolo, Denis Zakaria and Philipp Köhn until the end of last season. In 32 league games, he scored 16 goals and set up two more. He played a key role in Monaco playing in the Champions League this season. The 34-year-old, who was not present at the sentencing on Tuesday afternoon, is now without a club.

You might also be interested in this

dpa

Football news

Drug dealers, money launderers and a murder. Marco Reus and his family almost moved into a house of horrors

Drug dealers, money launderers and a murderMarco Reus and his family almost moved into a house of horrors

99 countries visited. Beni Thurnheer on his best and weirdest travel anecdotes

99 countries visitedBeni Thurnheer on his best and weirdest travel anecdotes

Marco Angulo. Ecuadorian footballer dies 35 days after car accident

Marco AnguloEcuadorian footballer dies 35 days after car accident

First media appearance. Nati newcomer Muheim on his line-up, HSV and the Premier League

First media appearanceNati newcomer Muheim on his line-up, HSV and the Premier League

No longer even in the national team squad. Widmer:

No longer even in the national team squadWidmer: "I was already pretty disappointed"