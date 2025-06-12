Ramona Bachmann's dream of playing in her home European Championships is over. Cruciate ligament rupture. Former national team coach Inka Grings and striker legend Fabienne Humm discuss the drama in the football talk show "Heimspiel".

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you In the current Heimspiel, presenter Katja Haas discusses the women's national team with Inka Grings, Fabienne Humm and Michael Wegmann.

Ramona Bachmann (34) has been ruled out of the European Championships in Switzerland due to a cruciate ligament rupture. Inka Grings, former national team coach, is certain: Bachmann would have been "extremely valuable" for the home tournament, especially for the young players.

Fabienne Humm knows Bachmann from their time together in the national team and says: "Bachmann could have made the difference at the European Championships. Show more

Ramona Bachmann misses the home European Championships. Just a few weeks before the start of the tournament, the 34-year-old tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee.

"A bitter loss," says Inka Grings on blue Sport's football talk show Heimspiel. Grings was on the sidelines of the Swiss national team as a coach between January and November 2023 and knows Bachmann very well. They reached the last 16 together at the World Cup in Australia.

The national team will miss Bachmann as a creative element. "She has experience and is mature," says the German about her former star player. "She's also a player who could have been brought on from the bench. That would have been extremely valuable, especially for the young players."

A cruciate ligament rupture? Grings suffers with the attacking player. "There's nothing worse in the life of a footballer," says the 46-year-old, adding: "It would probably have been her last European Championship and then in her home country."

Recently there was a lot of fuss about Bachmann's fitness

Bachmann's big dream of a home European Championships is over. And the discussions about her personnel are also over, as there has recently been some turmoil. Under Pia Sundhage, she has hardly played a role in the last few games. In the six international matches this year, she played 36 minutes.

The reason? She wasn't fit enough, Sundhage said at a press conference. Bachmann's father Martin recently told blue Sport: "Ramona thinks she's fit. The federation sees it differently."

Bachmann therefore underwent a medical examination before she was called up on Monday. The result: her body shows symptoms of overtraining. Frequent consequences of this: water retention, which can lead to weight gain and an increased risk of injury.

Now the cruciate ligament rupture in her left knee. "Unfortunately, that fits in with all the stories that have come her way in recent weeks," says Grings.

Bachmann could have made the difference

Fabienne Humm, like Grings, speaks of a "bitter" loss. Bachmann's long-time international teammate (80 caps) describes the Lucerne native as a difference-maker. "It was clear that it wouldn't have been enough for three 90-minute games at the European Championships. But with her class, she could have created one or two dangerous chances towards the end of the game. That element is now missing. Now we need a new plan."

What that plan looks like is in the hands of coach Sundhage. According to Humm, it is now important for Bachmann to receive the necessary support so that she can return as quickly as possible.

