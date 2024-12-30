Alexei Bugayev (r) once played against Cristiano Ronaldo (l). Now he has died in Russia's war against Ukraine. Keystone

Alexei Bugayev once even made it into Russia's national team. After his career, he became a criminal and allowed himself to be recruited in prison for the war in Ukraine - with fatal consequences.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Former Russian international Alexei Bugayev died in Moscow's war of aggression against Ukraine.

His father confirmed this in an interview on Sunday evening.

According to the interview, the seven-time international was recruited by the Russian armed forces while in prison. Show more

Former Russian international Alexei Bugayev has died in Moscow's war of aggression against Ukraine. "Unfortunately, the news of Alexei's death is true," said Ivan Bugayev, the 43-year-old's father, in an interview with the internet portal "Sports.ru" on Sunday evening, confirming the news of his death. The seven-time international was recruited by the Russian armed forces while in prison.

Bugayev played professional football as a defender in Russia from 2001 to 2010, including for Lokomotiv Moscow and FK Krasnodar. He made two appearances for the Russian Sbornaya at the 2004 European Championship in Portugal. He played against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and the eventual European champions Greece.

In 2023, he was arrested for attempted drug trafficking and sentenced to nine and a half years in prison in September 2024. He was recruited as a soldier by the armed forces there. Russia uses many prisoners to wage its war against Ukraine.

