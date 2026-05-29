Passed away far too soon Peter Schepull (left) in his Wettingen kit in a duel with Mirsad Baljic from Sion.

Champion with GC and Servette Ex-national player Peter Schepull dies at the age of 61

The Swiss Football Association SFV confirmed the sad news on Friday evening.

Schepull was Swiss champion with GC (1984) and Servette (1994). Between 1987 and 1990, the central defender also played for Wettingen in the NLB and NLA. The partner in a real estate company in Jona made 22 appearances for the Swiss national team, scoring one goal.