Passed away far too soon Peter Schepull (left) in his Wettingen kit in a duel with Mirsad Baljic from Sion.
Picture: Keystone
Former international soccer player Peter Schepull died unexpectedly shortly before his 62nd birthday.
The Swiss Football Association SFV confirmed the sad news on Friday evening.
Schepull was Swiss champion with GC (1984) and Servette (1994). Between 1987 and 1990, the central defender also played for Wettingen in the NLB and NLA. The partner in a real estate company in Jona made 22 appearances for the Swiss national team, scoring one goal.