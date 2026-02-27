  1. Residential Customers
"We have taken steps backwards" Former national team players are very worried about Swiss football

27.2.2026

Lausanne-Sport are defeated by Sigma Olomouc and miss out on a place in the last 16 of the Conference League. In the blue Sport Studio, Blerim Dzemaili and Dani Gygax speak plainly.

27.02.2026, 10:18

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Lausanne is the last Swiss representative to be eliminated from the European competitions.
  • In the blue Sport Studio, the two former national team players Blerim Dzemaili and Dani Gygax express their disappointment.
  • The Swiss league is overrated in this country. To avoid falling even lower, the clubs need to invest more.
Show more

Lausanne lost 2-1 to Sigma Olomouc in the second leg in front of their own fans and were eliminated from the Conference League, meaning that all Swiss representatives have now bid farewell to Europe. An indictment of local club football. Or as Dani Gygax said in the blue Sport Studio: "You hear that Cyprus is ahead of us. Where does that leave us? I was hoping that Lausanne would qualify. But it fits into the picture that they also got knocked out today."

VAR drama in stoppage time. Lausanne loses to Olomouc and is eliminated from the Conference League

VAR drama in stoppage timeLausanne loses to Olomouc and is eliminated from the Conference League

Blerim Dzemaili is not surprised that Lausanne have been eliminated: "Why? Because the Czech league is simply better than our league. Slavia Prague, Sparta Prague, Viktoria Pilsen... These are all teams that would be favorites against our best teams." For the FCZ legend, one thing is clear: "We overestimate our league because of the national team's good results. But our league doesn't reflect the national team." The Super League is a training league and the young talents would move abroad at the first opportunity.

Swiss disgrace. After mistakes by Akanji and Kobel - all Nati players out of the Champions League

Swiss disgraceAfter mistakes by Akanji and Kobel - all Nati players out of the Champions League

Gygax and Dzemaili agree that the Swiss clubs need to invest more. The latter says: "If a team like Lausanne knows that it will be playing in Europe next season, then it simply has to make two or three transfers in the summer that will enable it to compete in Europe and in the Swiss league," says Dzemaili. He speaks of four or five million, for which you get "three super players". This would increase the chances of reaching the Champions League and getting close to the 18 million starting money. "In this respect, you can see that we've already taken a few steps back."

Gygax shares this opinion and is convinced that the investment can definitely pay off. After all, playing in Europe brings various advantages for a number of reasons. Watch the full analysis of the decline of Swiss club football in the video above.

