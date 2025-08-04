In the Super League, Seydou Doumbia made a name for himself as an ice-cold goalscorer. Today, the Ivorian no longer seems to have much to do with football - but with lions.

Jan Arnet

Doumbia shares a video on Instagram showing him walking with two lions. "When you have the energy of a king, even the kings of the savannah follow you," the former goal scorer writes.

The 37-year-old ended his career four years ago. Doumbia was top scorer three times in Switzerland. 2009 and 2010 with YB, 2017 in the FC Basel jersey. He played briefly for Sion between 2019 and 2020.

