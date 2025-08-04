  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"The energy of a king" Former Super League star Doumbia goes for a walk with lions

Jan Arnet

4.8.2025

In the Super League, Seydou Doumbia made a name for himself as an ice-cold goalscorer. Today, the Ivorian no longer seems to have much to do with football - but with lions.

04.08.2025, 14:20

Doumbia shares a video on Instagram showing him walking with two lions. "When you have the energy of a king, even the kings of the savannah follow you," the former goal scorer writes.

The 37-year-old ended his career four years ago. Doumbia was top scorer three times in Switzerland. 2009 and 2010 with YB, 2017 in the FC Basel jersey. He played briefly for Sion between 2019 and 2020.

Videos from the department

Football news

European Cup play-offs drawn. Basel meets Malmö or Copenhagen: these are the opponents of the Swiss representatives

European Cup play-offs drawnBasel meets Malmö or Copenhagen: these are the opponents of the Swiss representatives

Early coach dismissals. Häberli dismissal is not a record: One FCB coach had to leave after just the first game

Early coach dismissalsHäberli dismissal is not a record: One FCB coach had to leave after just the first game

"Found out in the interview"Brecher celebrates Super League anniversary - and knows nothing about it

Unsuccessful start to the season. Servette pulls the ripcord and sacks coach Thomas Häberli

Unsuccessful start to the seasonServette pulls the ripcord and sacks coach Thomas Häberli

Early substitution. Forced break for Messi due to thigh injury

Early substitutionForced break for Messi due to thigh injury