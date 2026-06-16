Iran and New Zealand played to a 2-2 draw in a lively match in Los Angeles. The New Zealanders squandered a two-goal lead and missed out on their first World Cup victory.

New Zealand's Elijah Just stood out as a two-goal scorer in the draw against Iran.

Everything is still up in the air in Group G

Everything is still up in the air in Group G Exciting draw between Iran and New Zealand

New Zealand took the lead twice thanks to goals by Elijah Just, who plays for Motherwell in Scotland, in the 7th and 54th minutes. The 26-year-old forward scored his first two goals in his 45th appearance for the national team. Chris Wood, New Zealand’s record international, provided the assist for both goals.

However, the favored Iranians struck back twice: Ramin Rezaeian scored the first equalizer (32nd minute) and also set up Mohammad Mohebi’s 2-2 header (64th minute) with a precise cross. In the 23rd minute, Mehdi Taremi hit the post.

For the Iranians, the result is a disappointment, especially since they would have loved to give their compatriots back home a victory given the difficult situation. Furthermore, New Zealand, ranked 85th in the world, is the lowest-ranked team in this tournament. The point was not undeserved, however, though their hopes of a first victory in their third World Cup appearance—following 1982 and 2010—were dashed.

Sixteen years ago, New Zealand drew all three of its group stage matches, which was not enough to advance. Iran, competing in the World Cup for the seventh time, has also never advanced to the knockout stage. Their remaining opponents are Belgium and Egypt, who drew 1-1 in their head-to-head match. So everything is still up for grabs in Group G.

Match Report:

Iran – New Zealand 2–2 (1–1)

Los Angeles. – 70,108 spectators. – Referee: Ramos Palazuelos (MEX). – Goals: 7. Just (Wood) 0–1. 32. Rezaeian 1–1. 54. Just (Wood) 1–2. 64. Mohebbi (Rezaeian) 2–2.

Iran: Beiranvand; Rezaeian, Khalilzadeh, Nemati, Mohammadi; Mohebbi, Ghoddos (65. Hajisafi), Ezatolahi, Yousefi (46. Ghayedi); Moghanloo (53. Alipour), Taremi (80. Hosseinzadeh).

New Zealand: Crocombe; Payne (78. Elliot), Surman, Boxall, Cacace (68. Old); Bell, Stamenić (92. Bindon); McCowatt (68. Thomas), Singh (92. Randall), Just; Wood.

Notes: Yellow cards: 89. Hajisafi.