Florian Wirtz leads Germany to victory against Switzerland with two goals Keystone

After four matches in which the Swiss remained unbeaten against Germany, they were once again defeated in the test match in Basel. They were defeated 3:4.

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The final goal of the game was scored by Florian Wirtz, the best man of the match. The Swiss know that you should never let the Liverpool attacker get that close to the ball on the edge of the penalty area. Nevertheless, he was able to pick out the corner of the goal in the 86th minute and beat Gregor Kobel for the second time.

The 55th duel between the neighboring countries thus ended with Switzerland's 37th defeat. And it was a logical outcome after Switzerland had little of the game in the second half and were rather fortunate to equalize. The conclusion can be drawn quickly: For the majority of the first half, the teams acted as equals, but Switzerland then threw themselves off their rhythm by making so many changes.

Ndoye and Embolo against club frustration

In the first half, the teams played as they would have done at the World Cup with the players available. It was to be a first acid test with a view to the finals in the summer. And indeed, the game developed at a high tempo, with the Swiss initially being forced into their own half.

Although the first quarter of an hour clearly belonged to Germany, it was 1:0 for Switzerland in the 17th minute. Because right-back Joshua Kimmich had moved far into the center, Dan Ndoye suddenly enjoyed a lot of space. He moved into the penalty area, took the ball on his left foot and caught the goalkeeper in the near corner. He did the same as he did at the European Championship two years ago: Back then, he gave Switzerland the lead in the duel against Germany.

It was the first of four goals in the first half. Switzerland took the lead twice, but Germany equalized each time. Breel Embolo was responsible for the second Swiss goal. After an exemplary cross from Silvan Widmer, he beat Jonathan Tah - who had scored his first international goal to make it 1-1 - and scored with his head. With 23 international goals, the 29-year-old is now the sole 9th highest scorer in the national team.

Ndoye and Embolo, of all people, scored for Switzerland: both had a difficult time at their clubs recently and were increasingly only used as a substitute. However, Yakin was not deterred by this, stuck with the pair and was rewarded for his efforts.

Germany fight their way back

The fact that the Swiss did not go into the break with a lead was doubly annoying. Firstly, because Fabian Rieder had the 3:1 on his feet in the 43rd minute. However, his long-range shot rebounded off the crossbar. Secondly, because Nico Elvedi made an inadequate clearance shortly before the break. On the counter-attack, Serge Gnabry was sent into the deep and lobbed the ball over Gregor Kobel into the goal.

The Swiss goalkeeper was beaten twice more in his 20th international appearance. In the 61st minute, the Swiss were surprised once again by a quickly taken corner. Wirtz took the measure and scored from a lateral position into the far corner of the goal.

By this point, Yakin, who had announced his intention to make as many of the eleven possible changes as possible, had already made four substitutions. Among other things, he had brought on Denis Zakaria at right-back and replaced captain Granit Xhaka with Ardon Jashari. The Germans, initially unchanged, took control of the game and deservedly took the lead for the first time thanks to Wirtz's skillful shot.

The equalizer then came out of nowhere. In the 79th minute, substitute Joël Monteiro was played in just outside the penalty area, held his ground and curled the ball into the net. The YB attacker, who was called up as a backup for Embolo, did some advertising of his own. Even if it wasn't enough for a draw in the end.

Now against Norway

The second test match for the Swiss will take place on Tuesday. They will face another top European team in Oslo. With eight wins in eight games and a goal difference of 37:5, Norway have qualified for the World Cup with aplomb. The players will then turn their attention to the final spurt in their respective championships. The national team's next appointment will be in May, when Murat Yakin will present the squad for the World Cup.

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Switzerland - Germany 3:4 (2:2)

Basel. - 34'316 spectators. - SR Kavanagh (ENG). - Goals: 17. Ndoye 1:0. 26. Tah 1:1. 41. Embolo 2:1. 45. Gnabry 2:2. 61. Wirtz 2:3. 79. Monteiro 3:3. 86. Wirtz 3:4.

Switzerland: Kobel; Widmer (46. Zakaria), Elvedi (78. Cömert), Akanji (62. Amenda), Rodriguez (46. Muheim); Xhaka (46. Jashari), Freuler (78. Sierro); Vargas (46. Manzambi), Rieder (62. Sanches), Ndoye (78. Aebischer); Embolo (62. Monteiro).

Germany: Baumann; Kimmich, Schlotterbeck, Tah, Raum; Stiller (80. Gross), Goretzka (80. Stach); Sané (63. Karl), Gnabry, Wirtz; Havertz (63. Woltemade).