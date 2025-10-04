Enrico Maassen wants to defend his place at the top of the table with FC St. Gallen Keystone

Most of the teams in the Super League are still close to each other. In the round before the second international break of the fall, some questions arise.

Will St. Gallen be replaced at the top?

The two teams from the canton of Bern lurk behind the eastern Swiss. The surprisingly promoted Thun face FCSG in a direct duel on Saturday. However, the Oberlanders will go into this match with a lack of confidence. After a strong start with four wins in a row, Thun have picked up just one point from their last three matches.

If St. Gallen drop points, YB could benefit. The Bernese side face Lausanne-Sport away from home, which means two teams that were active in the European Cup on Thursday. A small advantage for the Vaud side: while they played at home, the Young Boys had to make the long journey to Bucharest.

Will GC win another city derby?

The Grasshoppers have shown an upward trend in recent weeks. In addition to two victories in the cup, coach Gerald Scheiblehner's team also remained unbeaten four times in a row in the championship before losing 2-1 in Lugano last Saturday.

The first city derby of the season will take place on Saturday. Of the last ten competitive matches, Grasshoppers have won just one, while FCZ have been victorious eight times. If FC Zurich were to win again, they would definitely have arrived at the top of the league with four wins in a row.

Does Basel have a European Cup hangover?

In recent years, FC Basel have always struggled in the championship when they have played European matches during the week. A week ago, the double winners also suffered a surprise defeat at home to Luzern on their return from Freiburg.

Servette, who have already changed their coach after a poor start to the season, are hoping to benefit from their opponents' European Cup experience this time. Things have improved somewhat recently under Jocelyn Gourvennec: with two wins in a row, Geneva have fought their way back into mid-table. However, there was also the bitter cup exit against Yverdon in between.

Overview

8. Runde. Samstag: St. Gallen – Thun 18.00 SR Fähndrich Luzern – Sion 18.00 SR Cibelli Grasshoppers – FC Zürich 20.30 SR Tschudi Sonntag: Lausanne-Sport – Young Boys 14.00 Turkes Winterthur – Lugano 16.30 Blanco Servette – Basel 16.30 Kanagasingam

The table ahead of round 8:

1. St. Gallen 7 5 0 2 15 : 7 15 2. Young Boys 7 4 2 1 14 : 10 14 3. Thun 7 4 1 2 14 : 11 13 4. Zürich 7 4 1 2 13 : 12 13 5. Basel 7 4 0 3 13 : 10 12 6. Sion 7 3 2 2 10 : 7 11 7. Luzern 7 3 2 2 11 : 10 11 8. Servette 7 2 2 3 12 : 12 8 9. Lugano 7 2 1 4 8 : 13 7 10. Grasshoppers 7 1 3 3 11 : 12 6 11. Lausanne-Sport 7 1 2 4 8 : 12 5 12. Winterthur 7 0 2 5 8 : 21 2

