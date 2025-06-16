  1. Residential Customers
blue Sport visits his childhood home Exclusive: This is how the new FCB coach Magnin grew up

Michael Wegmann

16.6.2025

The new FCB coach Ludovic Magnin recently showed blue Sport around his family home in Echallens VD and also introduced his father. They talked and laughed a lot. Magnin at the farewell: "Now you know why I have such a big 'purr'."

16.06.2025, 11:52

16.06.2025, 13:36

There's always something going on with Ludovic Magnin (46). Witty. Charismatic. Direct. Emotional. That's how he was as a player, that's how he is as a coach. The new FCB coach wears his heart on his sleeve.

However, the family man always keeps his private life private as far as possible. He has made an exception for blue Sport and shown his parents' house. His childhood bedroom, where he once played and argued with his younger brother and whose walls he once covered with posters of football stars. His favorite player back then? Marco van Basten.

Now it's fixed. Ludovic Magnin is the new Basel coach

Now it's fixedLudovic Magnin is the new Basel coach

With his dad Jean-Claude. You can tell as soon as you greet him: The apple didn't fall far from the tree here. He's not exactly a mouthful either, has a sense of humor and likes to tease. On the whole, he is satisfied with his son's performance, says Jean-Claude, "with a few exceptions where I disagree..."

Laughter. Ludovic interrupts: "When my father starts talking about my team, I'm quickly in the car and drive home." More laughter. Ludovic: "The best and most important thing about my childhood was that I had a home where people laughed a lot."

As we say goodbye, Magnin says: "Now you know why I have such a big 'purr'."

