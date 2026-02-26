Will also be allowed at the World Cup in the USA: Scottish fans in their traditional kilts Keystone

Traditional Scottish dress includes the kilt and a bag that is worn with it. This is actually against the safety rules at the World Cup. But FIFA makes an exception.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Scottish football fans are delighted: FIFA, the world governing body, is relaxing its strict security regulations for the World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the USA this summer.

Specifically, the Scots will be allowed to wear the traditional fur or leather bag in front of their kilt at their team's matches - although the so-called sporran is actually against the stadium regulations at the World Cup. However, the Scottish Football Association (SFA) managed to reach an agreement with FIFA to this effect, as reported by the AP news agency.

Actually only smaller bags allowed

The sporran is part of the traditional kilt, which fans of the "Tartan Army" also like to wear at their national team's matches. It is an important addition to the garment because the kilt itself has no pockets.

The bag comes into conflict with the stadium regulations because only bags that are significantly smaller or transparent are actually permitted at the World Cup. However, a spokeswoman for the SFA confirmed "that sporrans may be taken into the stadiums in accordance with the usual control procedures".

Not only that, FIFA has even agreed to provide special training for its World Cup stewards ahead of the Scottish team's matches "and to prepare them for the arrival of fans in Boston and Miami". There, the Scots will play against Haiti, Morocco and Brazil in the preliminary round group for their first World Cup participation since 1998.