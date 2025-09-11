Will Urs Fischer become coach in Egypt? Keystone

Almost two years after his departure from Union Berlin, Urs Fischer could soon be taking on a coaching job again - in Egypt, where two other Swiss players have also been on the coaching bench.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Almost two years after leaving Union Berlin, Urs Fischer could become coach at Al-Ahly in Cairo.

Two other Swiss players, Marcel Koller and René Weiler, have already been on the sidelines at the Egyptian record champions.

Fischer's commitment to Al-Ahly would come as a surprise. However, the Zurich native recently said: "It has to appeal to me, or not. It doesn't depend on the location. Anything is possible." Show more

Rumors are doing the rounds in Cairo that Urs Fischer is on the verge of signing for Egyptian record champions Al-Ahly. According to local media, the club is in talks with the Zurich native.

Is there really anything to it? Fischer's assistant coach Markus Hoffmann recently said in an interview that although the duo would like to take on a challenge again, they see their future in Europe. That is why they have turned down several offers from Saudi Arabia.

"Urs speaks Italian and French. The leagues there would certainly be interesting. And Germany, Switzerland and Austria are always a possibility anyway," Hoffmann told the Krone newspaper.

In Egypt, however, they obviously sense an opportunity and are trying to convince Fischer. Dino Lamberti could play a decisive role in this. He is Urs Fischer's advisor - and Marcel Koller's advisor.

Koller and Weiler were already coaches at Al-Ahly

The GC legend was coach of Al-Ahly until April 2025 and was extremely successful. In three years, Koller became champion and cup winner twice and won the African Champions League twice. René Weiler (2019 to 2020) is the second Swiss to have coached Al-Ahly.

Despite the successes, Koller was dismissed in April of this year. His successor José Riveiro took over, but had to leave after just four months following a weak start to the season.

Is Fischer coming now? An engagement in an exotic country would come as a surprise, but is probably not completely out of the question. In order to take on a coaching job again, he would have to feel a certain attraction, the 59-year-old told "Blick" in July. The feeling has to be right. "It has to appeal to me, or not. That's what it's all about. It doesn't depend on the location. Anything is possible."

