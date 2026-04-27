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Football on the big screen with popcorn Experience an unforgettable Champions League evening at the movies

Jan Arnet

27.4.2026

Harry Kane wants to win the Champions League with Bayern.
Harry Kane wants to win the Champions League with Bayern.
Keystone

The excitement and enthusiasm of top European football live on the big screen. blue Cinema broadcasts the semi-finals and final of the Champions League live in the cinema. You can get your tickets here.

27.04.2026, 15:51

Experience the tension and excitement of the best European football live on the big screen. Don't miss a single goal, scene or emotion as the best football teams in the UEFA Champions League go head-to-head. Enjoy the game with friends and family in a unique movie experience you won't soon forget.

blue Cinema will be showing the semi-final clashes between Paris St. Germain and Bayern Munich and Atlético Madrid and Arsenal London as well as the final on May 31 live in cinemas in Bern, Biel, Chur, Geneva, Lucerne, St.Gallen, Winterthur and Zurich.

For the first time, in addition to the normal cinemas, football will also be broadcast in the First Halls at selected locations (Chur, St.Gallen & Abaton Zurich) and also in the open-air cinema in Chur.

You can find all the information here.

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