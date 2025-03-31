A wild card instead of a regular: in 23 Bundesliga appearances, Thomas Müller only made eight appearances in the starting eleven. Sven Hoppe/dpa

The expiring contract of Thomas Müller at Bayern Munich will apparently not be extended. Particularly explosive. According to "Bild", the club legend never even received an offer.

According to information from "Kicker" and "Bild", Thomas Müller's expiring contract will not be extended.

The 35-year-old is no longer a regular at Bayern Munich, but is one of the top earners. The club icon is set to receive an annual salary of almost 20 million euros.

According to Bild, Müller is said to have received no offer to extend his contract. Show more

Thomas Müller's contract with Bayern Munich ends on June 30 of this year. According to information from "Bild" and "Kicker", the 35-year-old will not receive a new contract from the German record champions.

Müller joined the Bayern youth team in 2000 and signed his first professional contract in 2009. With well over 700 competitive matches for Bayern, Müller is the club's record player. After two Champions League triumphs, twelve German championships and six cup victories are special title marks for the fans' favorite.

No concrete offer despite public announcement

Despite this, the original Bavarian is said not to have had an offer on the table, as reported by Bild, which left the 2014 world champion baffled. Müller is said to have hoped for another season. Especially as it was said in November that the club would like to continue with him.

In January, sporting director Max Eberl also publicly stated that a possible one-year extension to his expiring contract was "a matter of seconds" if Müller wanted it.

Was Max Eberl just stalling Thomas Müller? Tom Weller/dpa

According to the German tabloid, however, the club never presented concrete talks with figures and conditions to its deserving player. The behavior of the Bayern bosses "really offended" Müller, writes Bild. There is to be another meeting with Müller and his management next week. Depending on the source, the experienced player earns around twenty million euros a year.

At the same time, Eberl has the task of reducing salary costs. Especially as he has already extended the contracts of Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich and Alphonso Davies on a long-term basis and with corresponding costs.

In purely sporting terms, the importance of the attacking player has decreased significantly. In 35 competitive matches (1260 minutes), Müller has five goals and five assists.

Matthäus and Hamann on the Müller situation

"Thomas is perhaps angry because there hasn't been enough talk," says former Bayern professional Lothar Matthäus and demands: "Bayern must under no circumstances miss the opportunity to cultivate the relationship with Thomas in such a way that he is later ready to take on an important position at the club."

Lothar Matthäus advises Müller to "go to the USA for two years to broaden his horizons. That will do him good in his development and could put him in a position to take on a position at FC Bayern afterwards".

Dietmar Hamann also believes that Müller will later work for the Munich club in another capacity. "He is an icon and will possibly take on a job at Bayern later on," said the former Germany international on Sky90.

Hamann thinks that next summer would be the right time for Müller to perhaps look for another sporting challenge. Otherwise it could be difficult for him at Bayern.

"When he was playing, he was still performing, but next year he'll be older again, so it certainly won't be any easier," said Hamann, adding of a possible separation after the season: "I think it would be the right decision, but you have to communicate it to the Müller side in good time and communicate it in the way he deserves."