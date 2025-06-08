  1. Residential Customers
Nations League final in the ticker Extra time is underway - who will score the winning goal?

Jan Arnet

8.6.2025

Portugal versus Spain, Cristiano Ronaldo versus Lamine Yamal - the Nations League final promises to be exciting. Who will win the title? Watch it live here.

08.06.2025, 20:48

08.06.2025, 23:23

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed
  • 111th minute

    Morata comes into the game for the final minutes

    Alvaro Morata is also allowed to play. He comes on for Oyarzabal. Both teams have now made six changes.

  • 106th minute

    On we go

    Yamal is off. Yéremy Pino comes on for him. Can one team still score the winning goal?

    Unai Simon has often failed to distinguish himself, but here the Spanish keeper makes a strong save.
    Unai Simon has often failed to distinguish himself, but here the Spanish keeper makes a strong save.
    Keystone
  • 105th minute

    Break in extra time

    Spain were better in the first 90 minutes, but Portugal had the advantage in the first 15 minutes of extra time. The sides are changed once again.

  • 99th minute

    Portugal go for a penalty

    Another pacey advance by Mendes down the left. The PSG professional moves into the penalty area - and falls. The Portuguese want a penalty. Baena has hit Mendes lightly, but that's not enough to point to the spot. Schärer makes the right decision.

  • 92nd minute

    Semedo narrowly misses the 3:2

    Portugal are again dangerous down the left. Mendes, arguably the best player on the pitch, weaves his way through and brings the ball dangerously towards the middle. Semedo is completely unmarked, but he doesn't hit the ball properly and misses.

  • 91st minute

    The game is back underway

    Who will win the Nations League final? We'll find out in around half an hour.

  • 90th minute

    The game goes into extra time

    Sandro Schärer blows his whistle three times - which means that regular time is over. The Nations League final must be decided in extra time or a penalty shoot-out.

  • 90th minute

    Simon saves against Fernandes

    Portugal are awarded another free kick from a dangerous position. Fernandes tries it directly, but Unai Simon saves.

  • 88th minute

    Ronaldo has to be substituted

    CR7 appears to have muscular problems. Ronaldo has to be substituted in the closing stages, with Gonçalo Ramos replacing him.

    Ronaldo cannot continue.
    Ronaldo cannot continue.
    Keystone
  • 85th minute

    It smells like extra time

    Will one team manage to score the winning goal before the end of normal time? There are only a few minutes left to play.

  • 83rd minute

    Isco forces Costa into a brilliant save

    The Spaniards increase the pressure once again. Substitute Isco tries from distance - and forces Costa to make a strong save. He would have scored!

  • 81st minute

    Neto sees yellow

    Pedro Neto is cautioned for a tactical foul.

  • 74th minute

    Ex-FCB professional Veiga comes into the game

    There are several changes on both sides. For Portugal, Rafael Leão and ex-Basel player Renato Veiga come in (for Gonçalo Inácio and Bernardo Silva). Spain bring on Isco and Mikel Merino (for Pedri and Ruiz).

  • 70th minute

    Portugal with renewed energy after the equalizer

    Since the equalizer, the Portuguese have provided the music - both on the pitch and in the stands. Spain try to get back into their stride, but Portugal goalkeeper Costa has not really been in danger for some time. Williams tries from distance, but the ball misses the target by just under a meter.

    Yamal against Ronaldo - the generational duel is evenly matched.
    Yamal against Ronaldo - the generational duel is evenly matched.
    Keystone
  • 63rd minute

    Pedri's shot blocked

    Now the Spaniards are picking up the pace again. Pedri dribbles into the penalty area and takes off, but the strong Mendes blocks the shot.

  • 61st minute

    Goal for Portugal! Ronaldo equalizes!

    And then Portugal actually equalize again! Mendes' cross is deflected and becomes the perfect template for Ronaldo, who is perfectly positioned in the penalty area and scores to make it 2:2.

  • 59th minute

    Can Portugal get back into the game?

    Just under an hour has been played. Portugal now press a little further forward, but without taking too many risks. Ronaldo and Co. still have half an hour to save themselves in extra time.

    Cristiano Ronaldo discusses with Sandro Schärer.
    Cristiano Ronaldo discusses with Sandro Schärer.
    Keystone
  • 48th minute

    Fernandes scores - but is offside

    Bruno Fernandes lets Portugal celebrate - but only briefly, because the goal doesn't count due to offside.

  • 46th minute

    On we go

    Portugal make two changes: Ruben Neves and Nelson Semedo replace João Neves and Francisco Conceição. Can the Portuguese get back into the game? The 2nd half is underway.

  • Half-time

    Schärer whistles for the break

    An entertaining first half comes to an end. Spain take a not undeserved 2:1 lead.

  • 45th minute

    Oyarzabal with the 2:1 for Spain

    Shortly before the break, Spain have another chance to celebrate. Pedri storms towards the Portugal goal and plays the ball into the path of Oyarzabal, who gives Costa no chance and slots home to make it 2:1.

    Cheers for the Spaniards.
    Cheers for the Spaniards.
    Keystone
  • 40th minute

    Spain dominate the game, Portugal stand well

    Between the 10th and 30th minute, the game really got going and now the Portuguese in particular are concentrating more on compact defending. Ronaldo and Co. have to watch out, though: A stroke of genius from Yamal could follow at any time.

  • 33rd minute

    Ruiz sees yellow

    Next yellow card: Schärer cautions Spain's Ruiz after a tactical foul.

  • 26th minute

    Mendes with the equalizer

    Champions League winner Nuno Mendes makes it 1:1! Ronaldo is sent into the deep, then Neto plays the ball to Mendes, who, after an explosive run, finishes with precision and strikes into the bottom right-hand corner.

  • 21st minute

    Zubimendi gives Spain the lead

    After a Yamal cross, Dias and Neves can only clear the ball at the feet of Zubimendi, who has no trouble pushing the ball over the line to give Spain the lead.

    Zubimendi slots in to make it 1:0
    Zubimendi slots in to make it 1:0
    Keystone
  • 19th minute

    Inácio sees yellow

    After just under 19 minutes, Sandro Schärer shows the yellow card for the first time. Portugal defender Gonçalo Inácio goes into the aerial duel with excessive force and is rightly cautioned.

  • 15th minute

    Pedri misses a great chance to make it 1:0

    The Spaniards now seem to have really got into the game. Huijsen sends Williams on his way, he passes back to Pedri - and the Barça professional shoots just wide of the goal.

  • 14th minute

    Yamal's first shot goes wide

    The Spaniards threaten to score for the first time from a free kick. Yamal tries it directly - and shoots wide of the goal.

  • 10th minute

    Cautious start

    The Spaniards have a lot of possession, but still lack the sparking idea to become really dangerous.

    Can Lamine Yamal lead the Spaniards to the title?
    Can Lamine Yamal lead the Spaniards to the title?
    Keystone
  • 5th minute

    Neves misses the first chance

    The first chance to score belongs to the Portuguese. After a corner, Bernardo Silva cleverly passes to João Neves, but his half-volley just misses the target.

  • 1st minute

    Let's go!

    The ball is rolling.

  • Before the game

    Sandro Schärer whistles for the final

    It's a final with Swiss participation: referee Sandro Schärer gets to referee the match with his team.

  • Before the game

    The line-ups of the two teams

  • Before the game

    Yamal vs. Ronaldo

    It's also the big generation duel between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lamine Yamal. Click here for the big preview.

    Nations League final. Yamal versus Ronaldo: Generational duel of the chosen ones

    Nations League finalYamal versus Ronaldo: Generational duel of the chosen ones

  • Before the game

    Who will win the final?

    Portugal advanced to the final with a 2:1 victory over Germany. The Spanish beat France 5-4 in a 9-goal thriller in the semi-final.

    Will Cristiano Ronaldo now win a third trophy with Portugal after the 2016 European Championship title and the Nations League triumph in 2019? Or will the Spaniards around Yamal also win their third title in a short space of time after winning the Nations League in 2023 and the European Championship in 2024?

  • Hello ...

    and welcome to the Nations League final between Spain and Portugal. The final in Munich kicks off at 9.00 pm.

    • Show more
