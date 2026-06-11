The Norwegian team led by Erling Haaland has already had to interrupt a training session due to the heat. IMAGO/Bildbyran

Jackets in Vancouver, flip-flops in Dallas. The weather is turning the World Cup into a tournament of extremes. How cities are preparing, what FIFA is doing, and where heat waves and thunderstorms are looming.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Conditions at the three-country World Cup range from tropical, humid heat in the southern U.S. to high-altitude locations in Mexico.

Miami, Houston, Dallas, and Monterrey are considered particularly challenging locations. Atlanta and Kansas City can also be very humid and prone to thunderstorms in June and July.

“In extreme cases, this can lead to exercise-induced heatstroke, which is acutely life-threatening,” explains sports physician Hans-Georg Predel from the German Sport University Cologne.

The Swiss national team is training under ideal conditions at 20 to 25 degrees, while teams like Norway and England are already suffering from extreme heat.

FIFA is responding to the extreme weather with water breaks and air-conditioned benches. For a group of world-leading scientists, that’s not enough. Show more

Clouds of smoke drifted around the Sorrento Valley on Monday. Just a ten-minute drive from the Swiss national team’s base camp, a brush fire broke out in the morning and quickly spread to an area of about 18 hectares. By evening, authorities gave the all-clear; the fire was under control.

Apart from this minor setback, Murat Yakin’s team finds perfect conditions north of San Diego to prepare for the tournament in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The sky is mostly clear blue, with pleasant temperatures ranging from 20 to 25 degrees.

Even though conditions for the Swiss national team in San Diego are perfect and temperatures aren’t extremely high, staying hydrated is of the utmost importance. Keystone

On the other side of the continent, the Norwegians are based. In Greensboro, North Carolina, the Vikings have already had to interrupt a training session due to temperatures exceeding 30 degrees. “The most important thing is to train in these conditions. And then it’s just a matter of getting used to the heat every day,” says Sander Berge. England forward Ollie Watkins reported after a training session in Florida: “It’s hot, too hot.”

“A tournament of extreme weather”

The range of conditions at the Three Nations World Cup extends from tropical, humid heat in the southern U.S. to high altitudes in Mexico. “We have to prepare for a tournament of weather extremes. The combination of high temperatures, high humidity, travel, and a packed schedule will be particularly critical,” sports medicine specialist Hans-Georg Predel from the German Sport University Cologne told dpa.

Miami, Houston, Dallas, and Monterrey are considered particularly challenging locations. “There, high temperatures meet humidity that is sometimes extreme. In Florida, typical summer thunderstorms with heavy rain and the risk of lightning are also a factor. Atlanta and Kansas City can also be very humid and prone to thunderstorms in June and July,” Predel notes.

Mexico City, on the other hand, presents a different challenge: “There, the main problem is not so much the heat as the altitude of over 2,000 meters. The reduced partial pressure of oxygen can significantly impair endurance performance and recovery,” explains the sports physician.

Risks: Dehydration and Circulatory Problems

The potential risks are high. According to Predel, these primarily include dehydration, electrolyte loss, muscle cramps, circulatory problems, and direct sunlight. “In extreme cases, this can lead to exercise-induced heatstroke, which is acutely life-threatening.” Only four stadiums—Dallas, Los Angeles, Houston, and Atlanta—have retractable roofs and can thus cool the interior.

Last year’s Club World Cup served as a warning—and offered a first glimpse of how the weather could impact the XXL tournament in North America. Six matches were interrupted, with stoppages lasting between 40 minutes and 2 hours. Due to the risk of severe weather, players were sent to the locker room during the match between Benfica and Chelsea, and fans had to leave the stadium. In the U.S., the rule is: If lightning is detected within a 13-kilometer radius of the stadium, the game is immediately suspended—for at least 30 minutes.

FIFA Introduces Additional Water Break

Also in response to the heat during the Club World Cup, FIFA is introducing a three-minute water break per half at the tournament overseas. In addition, air-conditioned benches will be provided for coaching staff and substitutes at all matches played outdoors.

A group of world-leading scientists believes this does not go far enough. In an open letter, they called for matches to be postponed when temperatures exceed 28 degrees and for longer cooling breaks of at least six minutes to be introduced. The 20 researchers from the fields of health, climate, and sports performance warned that temperatures in 14 of the 16 stadiums being used could exceed dangerous levels. The decisive factor here is not the air temperature alone, but the so-called Wet-Bulb-Globe Temperature (WBGT). This weather index combines factors such as solar radiation, wind, and humidity.

England’s coaching staff worked with sports scientists for over a year to prepare the team for the conditions. According to consistent media reports, the players had to swallow digital capsules to record their body data under stress and analyze heat tolerance and recovery.

“The conditions aren’t our biggest opponent, but after a long and very demanding season, they’re certainly no advantage for our players. We’re not used to this kind of heat and humidity,” says coach Thomas Tuchel.

How World Cup host cities plan to protect soccer fans

The conditions can pose a risk not only to the players—fans must also exercise extreme caution. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health plans to provide comprehensive information on heat safety and adequate hydration throughout the tournament. New York plans to send information to subscribers of the public alert system as well as to international visitors via WhatsApp. Seattle is considering the use of air-conditioned buses and water mist systems at fan festivals and matches.

The Swiss team and fans are, at least for now, only marginally affected by all of this. The Swiss national team will play its first two group matches in California—one in San Francisco and the other in Los Angeles—before heading to the comparatively cool Vancouver to conclude the group stage. If they win Group B, the Round of 32 and any potential Round of 16 match will also take place in western Canada.

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