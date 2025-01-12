Enrico Maassen's team traveled to Spain for a training camp. FCSG professional Konrad Faber raves about the conditions and reveals to blue Sport what else was on the agenda besides football.

Syl Battistuzzi

FC St. Gallen is currently at its winter training camp in La Manga, in south-eastern Spain. "We're really enjoying ourselves," says Konrad Faber in an interview with blue Sport. "It might have been a bit windy the last few days, but today it's really perfect, no wind and the sun is out. It doesn't get much better than that."

The full-back, who signed a three-year contract with the eastern Swiss club in the summer, raves about the conditions: "The pitch conditions are not only good for the knees, but also for the whole mind". A lunch break in the sun is also pleasant. "Especially when you see how cold it is at home. It's much more fun and we're really pleased that we have such great conditions here in Spain this year."

Of course, he also works hard and trains a lot. But you shouldn't miss out on the fun either, says the 27-year-old. In particular, he used the short break between the last game in mid-December and the training camp to recharge his batteries. "I spent a lot of time with my family to get my mind off things and to review and process all the experiences," explains Faber, adding: "With a completely clear head, one or two runs here at training camp are naturally a little easier."

Great experiences in the Conference League

Above all, the adventures on the European stage - a first for Faber - have left a lasting impression on him. "No matter where we were, it was always great fun. It always felt like a small training camp. Together on the plane, then sometimes two days in a hotel, then a game somewhere completely different, with training, experiencing it all," Faber sums up.

The successful qualification in the knockout match against Trabzonspor is particularly memorable. Enrico Maassen's squad beat the favorites on penalties: "Of course, that was a huge event for all of us. It was one of those moments where, looking back, I say it was something very, very special," enthused Faber, who played both games against the Turkish top club over the full distance.

When there is no training on the agenda in Spain, there are other distractions for the FCSG professionals. "Of course, there is quite a large group of golfers who take advantage of the fact that there is probably hole 18 of one of the three golf courses just a few meters from our rooms," reports Faber. Paddle tennis, card games and playing FIFA on the Playstation are also very popular. And then, of course, there are those who are completely exhausted from training and need their midday nap, says Faber.

Even if the preparation is only short, the anticipation of the first league game is great. "You always look forward to it when it's no longer a test match, but when it's about points again. We're really looking forward to it. We're now using the last few days of training to work on the things we want to do better in the second half of the season than in the previous round," said Faber.