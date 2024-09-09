Fabian Frei is emotional in his farewell message to the FCB fans.

Record-breaking player Fabian Frei is leaving FC Basel and moving to Winterthur. In a video message, the identification figure says goodbye to the fans - and is very emotional in the process.

Sandro Zappella

Record player Fabian Frei moves from FC Basel to FC Winterthur.

In an emotional video message, the former captain addresses the FCB fans and states: "My dream was to play a game in this stadium one day. Now it's over 500 and it's been a very emotional journey for me." Show more

Fabian Frei moves from FC Basel to FC Winterthur on the last day of the Swiss transfer window. The Basel club posted a statement from record-breaking player Fabian Frei on Instagram later that afternoon. Visibly emotionally moved, the 35-year-old says: "Dear fans, I don't quite know how to say this. Today marks the end of my time at FCB. I would like to thank all the fans and my whole team for the incredibly great time I have had. I joined this club 20 years ago as a young boy. My dream was to play a game in this stadium one day. Now it's over 500 and it's been a very emotional journey for me."

Frei looks back on many wonderful memories in the farewell video: "There were so many great moments that I was able to experience. Difficult ones too, but all in all it was a mega time that I won't forget for the rest of my life. I would like to thank you for every game I was allowed to play in front of you at the Joggeli. Where you supported us, in good and bad performances. The championship celebrations and cup celebrations that we were able to experience together. For the record game where you came up with the choreography. These are things that I will never forget and that I will tell my children about later."

Frei concludes his message with a look into the future: "Now a new chapter is opening, I have the feeling that there is still something left in the tank. I don't want to stop playing football yet, but my time at FCB is over as of today. Thank you very much, I will always keep you in my heart. Take care. And goodbye."