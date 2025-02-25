  1. Residential Customers
It's over at the end of the season Fabian Frei steps down: "I came as a young boy and left as a record player"

Luca Betschart

25.2.2025

Fabian Frei steps down in the summer.
Keystone

Fabian Frei is stepping down at the end of the season. The 36-year-old announced his decision on social media, thanked fans and clubs and let it be known that he will remain involved in football after his playing days are over.

25.02.2025, 14:19

25.02.2025, 14:44

After well over 400 games in Switzerland's top flight, it's time to call it a day: Fabian Frei is retiring after the current season. The 36-year-old announced his decision on social media on Tuesday, stating: "I'm very proud of everything I've achieved and experienced, and that I've always remained myself. But when I look back, there are very few decisions that I have regretted."

He continues: "It was an incredibly great time and exceeded the dreams I had as a young boy! I was allowed to play for the Swiss national team, played in the Bundesliga and managed to become the record player for "my" club! I am deeply indebted to all 5 clubs for this, because they all played a part in it."

FCB record player, Bundesliga adventure, World Cup participation

Frei has played 468 games in the Super League for Winterthur (currently), Basel and St. Gallen. With 543 competitive appearances, Frei is FC Basel's record player, to whom he expresses his special thanks: "Wow, what a journey! I can't express my feelings and gratitude to the club. I came as a young boy and left as a record player. Everything in between will stay in my heart forever!"

Frei also played for Mainz in the Bundesliga between 2015 and 2018. He wore the Swiss national team jersey 24 times and was part of the 2016 European Championship squad and the 2022 World Cup squad.

Before Frei retires, he wants to keep FC Winterthur in the league and achieve one last major goal. "We are facing a big challenge! But I'm still convinced that we can achieve our big goal," writes Frei, hinting that he will remain involved in the sport after his playing days are over: "Of course, I can't and won't turn my back on football completely. Stay tuned."

