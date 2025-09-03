Fabian Rieder during his performance in Augsburg. Picture: imago

Fabian Rieder warns against the strong Kosovo squad during a media conference, reveals how his transfer to Augsburg went and explains how his curious performance at the Bundesliga club came about.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fabian Rieder talks about the upcoming World Cup qualifiers with the Swiss national team during a media conference.

The midfielder is moving to FC Augsburg on deadline day and reveals how the transfer went and why he is so convinced by the project.

Rieder was introduced to Augsburg with a curious TikTok video. The 23-year-old explains that he found the idea funny and therefore took part. Show more

Fabian Rieder about ...

... his move to Augsburg

I'm incredibly happy that it worked out with Augsburg. A club and a coaching team that fully counts on me. We've been in contact for months. After the game against Angers, I flew to Augsburg for the medical check. I think you can see that I'm over the moon.

I was already in contact with Marinko Jurendic (then Augsburg's sporting director, editor's note) in the winter. It was hectic and I didn't have much time to make a decision. It was the right decision for me to stick with VfB. At the end of the day, everything turned out well and I now have a top solution.

... his curious performance at Augsburg

(laughs) I was a victim of the system. I was forced into it. It was an idea and I went along with it, it was fun. But musically, I'm more of an Ibiza House type.

... his situation at Rennes

The constellation was special. Rennes backed me at the beginning. In the first year, I had good discussions with the coach, sports director and CEO. Now I don't know anyone anymore. But they are all great guys there, yet I clearly communicated that I would like to return to the Bundesliga. After these two rather difficult years, I now want a project that is long-term for me. This is also reflected in the five-year contract I have signed.

... on his new coach Sandro Wagner

He's a top coach, he always wants to push himself to the limit. He is very direct, communicates openly and always says what he thinks. I was in almost daily contact with him. He was able to tell me everything he wanted to play and what he had in mind for me. He also put pressure on the club to sign me.

... his role at Augsburg

Sandro Wagner sees me in midfield as a link between defense and offense. But the tasks will of course change from game to game. It can always be a different position, but always in midfield.

... the image of FC Augsburg

I have found a club that is incredibly well positioned and wants to take the next step. When you've been in the Bundesliga for 15 years and are called a gray mouse, nobody likes to hear that. We are working together to change that.

... other interested parties

Several clubs were interested. Augsburg is the best solution for me. I'm looking forward to working there and hopefully achieving great things. It was an up and down and luxury situation. I would have played my games at Rennes too, because I was also able to show my qualities. But I'm all the happier that it worked out with Augsburg. It was also the best solution for my family.

I've now been at two big clubs with great competition. It was never enough for a regular place, although I still played a lot. I was still able to show my qualities. Now I wanted to go to a club with a smaller squad. Where I have space to develop. I am convinced that I will do that.

... why he wanted to return to the Bundesliga

The mentality of the people in the Bundesliga suits me very well. The whole thing, the life, the people, the language. Football also suits me better. Those are the arguments why I think the Bundesliga is the best. Also because I've been following the league since I was little.

... the expectation in the World Cup qualifier against Kosovo

The whole team is in a good position. They have a lot of quality. They are definitely not a small country. A very, very good opponent where we have to play to our limits.

... his role in the national team

Murat knows that I'm always available. Regardless of whether I start or come in. We'll see which starting eleven he chooses. The ultimate goal for all of us is to qualify for the World Cup. It's not important whether you play from the start, it's all about being able to help the national team.

... Tense about the World Cup qualifiers

Tension is the wrong word. We've often shown that we're there when something is at stake. I can feel that. I can hardly wait for it to start.

... Breel Embolo, who is on trial

That doesn't bother us at all. We trained with full focus yesterday too. Everyone is aware of what our goal is. That's why background noise is unimportant, it's part of the game, we're all professional enough to deal with it.

More about the national team