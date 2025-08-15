A good sign for the coming weeks: Fabian Rieder was in the starting line-up for Rennes Keystone

Fabian Rieder starts the Ligue 1 season opener for Rennes. The player from Bern played for a good hour in the 1-0 home win against Marseille.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It was Rieder's first appearance for the Bretons since May 2024 after spending last season on loan at Stuttgart.

From the 31st minute and the red card against Moroccan defender Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal, Rennes had to play with ten men and scored the winner in injury time through Ludovic Blas.

Ulisses Garcia came on for Marseille in the final quarter of an hour.

