Fabian Rieder has been playing on loan at VfB Stuttgart since last summer. After a promising start, the national team player is making less and less of a move to the Bundesliga club. The signs are pointing to his departure.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fabian Rieder rarely gets a chance at VfB Stuttgart. The 23-year-old's last appearance in the starting eleven was in December.

According to the newspaper "Bild", Stuttgart are leaning towards not exercising the option to buy the national team player.

Rieder is on loan from Stade Rennes until the end of the season. His contract in France runs until 2027. Show more

He was one of the big winners for the Swiss national team at last summer's European Championship: Fabian Rieder. He played his way into the limelight with strong performances, including against Germany. VfB Stuttgart made a move during the European Championships and secured the midfielder's services.

Rieder moved from Stade Rennes to the Bundesliga on loan and was given plenty of playing time from the start. But over the course of the first half of the season, the former YB professional lost his regular place. And since the turn of the year, VfB coach Sebastian Hoeness has hardly used the 23-year-old at all. In the last 13 competitive matches, Rieder has always been on the bench, six of which he has not featured at all.

There is currently no way around the competition for the Swiss, who last started in the Champions League against former club YB on December 11, where he scored three assists. Otherwise, however, his statistics leave a lot to be desired. One goal and four assists in the Bundesliga are not enough to meet the demands of the runners-up.

Loan contract expires in the summer

Stuttgart have an option to buy Rieder in the summer, worth around €10 million according to Bild. The newspaper reports that the current tendency is not to exercise the purchase option. As a result, Rieder would have to return to Rennes (currently 13th in Ligue 1) in the summer, where he still has a contract until 2027. In France, Rieder did not get beyond the role of a supplementary player after his transfer in the summer of 2023.

However, the case of Leonidas Stergiou could give Rieder some hope. Last season, it looked for a long time as if the international defender's time in Stuttgart would come to an end before VfB exercised their option to buy Stergiou after all thanks to a strong finish to the season.

Can Rieder also draw attention to himself once again in the final spurt of the season? He will have his first chance to do so on Friday evening. Stuttgart will then face the great FC Bayern Munich.

