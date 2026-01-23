After the disastrous start against Qatar, Fabian Rieder wants to spread confidence ahead of the big match against Bosnia. “I can hardly wait for kickoff!”

Ahead of the Big Match Against Bosnia Fabian Rieder promises: “Now we want to win you fans over!”

No time? blue News summarizes for you Days after the frustrating opener against Qatar, Fabian Rieder wants to instill confidence ahead of the big match against Bosnia.

Rieder says: “I’m convinced we have a lot of quality; the team is convinced, and now we want to convince the fans of that, too.”

The frustration within the team after the opener is high, and among the fans, it’s even immense. Many are wondering how anyone can be optimistic about the match against Bosnia after the 1-1 draw against the massive underdog Qatar.

blue Sport posed the question to Fabian Rieder in San Diego: Why should Nati fans look forward to the big match against Bosnia? Rieder says: “We have an incredible amount of quality and great team spirit—and we want to show that in the next game. For all of Switzerland, for our fans.”

“I can hardly wait for the Bosnia game”

Rieder promises: “I’m convinced that we have a lot of quality; the team is convinced, and now we want to convince the fans as well.”

He says he already came to the press conference in a positive frame of mind, and now he wants to pass on that optimism and joy. “I can hardly wait for the game to start.”