Former international star Fabian Schär continues to soar with Newcastle. Leicester City also had no chance against the Magpies. Schär narrowly missed scoring a dream goal. At least he managed a one-time assist.

Syl Battistuzzi

In mid-March, Newcastle won the League Cup final against Liverpool. The Magpies thus ended a 70-year domestic drought.

Coach Eddie Howe's team is also still doing well in the championship. On Monday evening, Newcastle won 3-0 away at Leicester and are now in fifth place, level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea. They are four points adrift of Nottingham Forest. However, both teams - as well as the leading duo Liverpool and Arsenal - have played one more game than Newcastle.

The 2-0 win for the visitors in the clash at the King Power Stadium is particularly memorable: Fabian Schär won the ball in a duel with Jamie Vardy and saw that goalkeeper Mads Hermansen was too far in front of his goal. The 33-year-old takes a shot from inside his own half. His long-range shot from almost fifty meters bounces against the crossbar - his teammate Jacob Murphy, who was running with him, is then able to put the ball in the net.

Schär remains loyal to Newcastle

The move underlines just how much confidence Schär currently has. No wonder, given that the player from eastern Switzerland extended his contract just last week for a further year until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Schär is one of the players with the longest contract at the Saudi-funded club. The former Swiss international (86 caps) moved to England from Deportivo La Coruña in 2018 - for a paltry three million euros.