Fabian Schär scored for the fifth time this season Keystone

Newcastle United are still on course for the Champions League. Thanks in part to a goal from Fabian Schär, the Magpies won the supplementary Premier League match against Crystal Palace 5-0.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Swiss defender scored with his head deep into first-half stoppage time to make it 4-0. It was the 33-year-old defender's 20th goal for Newcastle. Schär could play in the Champions League next season for the second time since his move to the city in the north-east of England in 2018.

With a five-point lead over sixth-placed Chelsea, Newcastle's starting position is very good with six rounds to go.