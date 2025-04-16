  1. Residential Customers
A resounding win against Crystal Palace Fabian Schär scores and puts Newcastle on course for the Champions League

SDA

16.4.2025 - 22:38

Fabian Schär scored for the fifth time this season
Newcastle United are still on course for the Champions League. Thanks in part to a goal from Fabian Schär, the Magpies won the supplementary Premier League match against Crystal Palace 5-0.

Keystone-SDA

The Swiss defender scored with his head deep into first-half stoppage time to make it 4-0. It was the 33-year-old defender's 20th goal for Newcastle. Schär could play in the Champions League next season for the second time since his move to the city in the north-east of England in 2018.

With a five-point lead over sixth-placed Chelsea, Newcastle's starting position is very good with six rounds to go.