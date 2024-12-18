Fabian Schär scores the third goal for Newcastle. Imago

Newcastle United with Fabian Schär are through to the semi-finals of the English League Cup.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Newcastle, who are currently 12th in the Premier League, beat league rivals Brentford 3-1 at home on Wednesday evening. Schär played through Eddie Howe's team, was cautioned for a foul in the opening stages - and with his goal to make it 3-0, he also played a key role in his team's move into the top four.

The former international converted Bruno Guimaraes's superb cross from close range after a corner kick. It is Schär's second goal in this competition and his fourth in 17 appearances this season. The other two Newcastle goals were scored by Italian Sandro Tonali.

With Arsenal (3:2 against Crystal Palace) and Liverpool (2:1 against Southampton), two favorites also prevailed on Wednesday. On Thursday, Manchester United and Tottenham will decide the last semi-finalist among themselves.