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Contract extended Fabian Schär stays with Newcastle

SDA

2.6.2026 - 18:01

Fabian Schär will soon play his ninth season for Newcastle
Fabian Schär will soon play his ninth season for Newcastle
Keystone

Fabian Schär will remain at Newcastle United for at least another season.

Keystone-SDA

02.06.2026, 18:01

02.06.2026, 18:18

The 34-year-old central defender has extended his contract, which expires at the end of the month, by one year until 2027, as the English Premier League club announced.

Schär, who played 86 international matches for Switzerland before retiring from the national team after the last European Championship, is now entering his ninth season for Newcastle and is the Magpies' number two player with the longest service record.

Since joining Newcastle from La Coruña in July 2018, Schär has made 251 appearances for the Eddie Howe-coached club. He reached the Champions League twice with Newcastle and won the League Cup in 2025. The player from eastern Switzerland has been out since the beginning of January with an ankle injury.

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