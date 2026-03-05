  1. Residential Customers
Escape from the Middle East Fabian Schär: "What we have experienced is really frightening"

Luca Betschart

5.3.2026

Fabian Schär wants to return to the pitch this season.
Picture: Keystone

Former international Fabian Schär is working on his comeback after his ankle injury and is even traveling to the Middle East to do so. The Newcastle defender's stay ends abruptly.

05.03.2026, 10:24

In January, Fabian Schär suffered a serious ankle injury against Leeds and had to undergo an operation. Since then, the former Nati defender has been working towards his return to the football pitch, which, according to the English media, is not expected before the end of April.

Last week, Schär was given permission by his club Newcastle to travel to the Middle East as part of his rehabilitation. However, the 34-year-old's stay did not go as planned. Schär experienced the escalation in the Middle East conflict at first hand.

Attack on Iran. US government denies reports of arming Kurds +++ Major attack on Tehran - videos show violent detonations

Attack on IranUS government denies reports of arming Kurds +++ Major attack on Tehran - videos show violent detonations

"I've just experienced some of the scariest days of my life after unfortunately witnessing first-hand what's happening in the Middle East," Schär wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, posting a picture that may have been taken in a bunker: "I was there as part of my rehabilitation program and I'm glad I found a way to get home safely."

The Newcastle star is aware that not everyone in the affected areas can be in his position. "What we've experienced there and what's happening right now is really frightening," said Schär. "I hope that help reaches all the people who need it in the affected areas."

Picture: Instagram

