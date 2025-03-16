Fabian Schär (5) and Dan Burn celebrate winning the League Cup Keystone

Fabian Schär and Newcastle United beat Liverpool 2-1 in the final of the League Cup, the first title in 56 years for the club from the north-east of England.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Schär's partner in central defense, Dan Burn, headed Newcastle into the lead from a corner shortly before the break at a sold-out Wembley. Swedish top scorer Alexander Isak increased the lead to 2:0 just seven minutes after the restart.

Liverpool had significantly more possession. Unlike the Magpies, who switched quickly after winning the ball and thus repeatedly found themselves in dangerous finishing positions, the Premier League leaders were unable to capitalize on their dominance for a long time. It was only in stoppage time that the Italian Federico Chiesa scored the equalizer after Schär had been ruled offside.

It was Newcastle United's first title since winning the 1969 Fairs Cup, with their other titles dating back even further. The club, rich in tradition, has won the prestigious FA Cup six times, the last time in 1955. Newcastle have been English champions four times (1905, 1907, 1909, 1927).