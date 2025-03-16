  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Liverpool beaten Fabian Schär wins the League Cup with Newcastle

SDA

16.3.2025 - 19:44

Fabian Schär (5) and Dan Burn celebrate winning the League Cup
Fabian Schär (5) and Dan Burn celebrate winning the League Cup
Keystone

Fabian Schär and Newcastle United beat Liverpool 2-1 in the final of the League Cup, the first title in 56 years for the club from the north-east of England.

Keystone-SDA

16.03.2025, 19:44

16.03.2025, 19:50

Schär's partner in central defense, Dan Burn, headed Newcastle into the lead from a corner shortly before the break at a sold-out Wembley. Swedish top scorer Alexander Isak increased the lead to 2:0 just seven minutes after the restart.

Liverpool had significantly more possession. Unlike the Magpies, who switched quickly after winning the ball and thus repeatedly found themselves in dangerous finishing positions, the Premier League leaders were unable to capitalize on their dominance for a long time. It was only in stoppage time that the Italian Federico Chiesa scored the equalizer after Schär had been ruled offside.

It was Newcastle United's first title since winning the 1969 Fairs Cup, with their other titles dating back even further. The club, rich in tradition, has won the prestigious FA Cup six times, the last time in 1955. Newcastle have been English champions four times (1905, 1907, 1909, 1927).

More from the department

The leader's throne beckons for the winners. Lewandowski cuts the deficit - can Barça turn up the heat in the closing stages?

The leader's throne beckons for the winnersLewandowski cuts the deficit - can Barça turn up the heat in the closing stages?

Gala performance for Bruges. Ardon Jashari plays, scores and gives an assist

Gala performance for BrugesArdon Jashari plays, scores and gives an assist

FCB star miffed after defeat. Shaqiri:

FCB star miffed after defeatShaqiri: "The youngsters still have a lot to learn"