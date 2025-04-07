Newcastle United are delighted with their away win at Leicester City Keystone

With an impressive 3-0 win at Leicester, Newcastle overtake Manchester City in the English Premier League and move up to fourth place. Captain Fabian Schär sets up the 2-0 with a long-range shot.

And what a long-range shot that was! Schär won the ball in his own half of the pitch, saw that Leicester's Danish goalkeeper Mads Hermansen was far too far in front of goal and tried his luck with a shot from behind the halfway line. Schär hit the crossbar. The rebound was tapped into the goal by Jacob Murphy, who followed up.

That was 2:0 after ten minutes. Murphy scored both the 1:0 (2nd) and the 2:0. Harvey Barnes secured Newcastle's away win early on with the 3:0 in the 34th minute.

The battle for the last Champions League places in England promises to be very exciting in the final seven rounds. Newcastle move up to fourth place with 53 points and still have a game in hand against Crystal Palace (11th).