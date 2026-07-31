Howe Leaves Newcastle
Fabian Schär is getting a new coach
Eddie Howe is leaving Newcastle United after a disappointing season
Keystone
Newcastle United, featuring Swiss defender Fabian Schär, is getting a new coach.
After five years, Eddie Howe announced his resignation as coach of the ambitious Premier League club, which had finished in a disappointing 12th place last season.
German coach Matthias Jaissle, who most recently coached Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia, is considered the favorite to succeed Howe. The club’s statement regarding Howe’s departure noted that the search for a new coach is at an advanced stage.