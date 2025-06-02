  1. Residential Customers
A bang at FCB? Fabio Celestini and Basel are apparently going their separate ways

Tobias Benz

2.6.2025

Fabio Celestini will probably no longer be coach of FC Basel next season.
Fabio Celestini will probably no longer be coach of FC Basel next season.
KEYSTONE

Winning the double on Sunday, today the shock news for FCB fans: As reported by "Blick", FC Basel and coach Fabio Celestini are going their separate ways.

02.06.2025, 11:04

02.06.2025, 12:09

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Fabio Celestini is leaving FC Basel, as reported by "Blick".
  • It is still unclear who will take over from the 49-year-old.
  • It also remains to be seen what will happen next for Celestini.
Show more

On Sunday afternoon, FC Basel celebrated victory over Biel in the cup final and lifted their second trophy of the season.

Double-winner Fabio Celestini is the celebrated man. He took over FCB in October 2023 and coached the club from the bottom of the Super League table back to the top of Swiss football. Nevertheless, rumors of a separation have persisted in recent weeks.

What many FCB fans feared is now said to have come true: The Celestini era in Basel is coming to an end, reports "Blick". The club parted ways with its coach on Monday after the Cup victory. FCB has not yet communicated anything publicly.

Who will be his successor?

According to the report, Davide Ancelotti (35), son of the new Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti, is a possible successor to the French-Swiss coach. Ancelotti was most recently his father's assistant coach at Real Madrid.

Rumors of Peter Zeidler returning to the Super League are also nothing new. Could the long-serving FCSG coach soon be on the touchline at St. Jakob-Park?

And what's next for double winner Celestini? The coach was recently linked with FC Getafe. He played for the Spanish club between 2005 and 2010.

