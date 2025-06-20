Fabio Celestini continues his coaching career in Moscow Keystone

It is now clear where Fabio Celestini will continue his coaching career. The 49-year-old has signed a contract with ZSKA Moscow for two seasons with an option for a further year.

Keystone-SDA SDA

This was announced by the top Russian club. Although Celestini won the double with FC Basel, he asked for his current contract to be terminated. He considered his mission at FCB to be over, although the club would have liked to continue working with him. When he took over the job at Basel at the end of October 2023, they were bottom of the table.

Celestini was initially considered a candidate at Getafe, where he had once played. However, the Spanish club confirmed coach José Bordalás in office. Celestini is now moving to Russia. He succeeds the Serbian Marko Nikolic at ZSKA Moscow. Although he won the national cup with the team, they only managed 3rd place in the championship. The sixth and last championship title was won nine years ago.