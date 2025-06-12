Fabio Celestini is about to leave FC Basel - but nothing is official yet. Keystone

Fabio Celestini was recently linked with FC Getafe. Now it is clear: Basel's double coach will not be moving to the club where he once played for five years.

Jan Arnet

With Ludovic Magnin, FC Basel has actually already chosen its preferred coach to succeed Fabio Celestini(blue Sport reported). But Celestini is still officially the FCB coach. And although it should have been clear for almost two weeks now that Basel and its double coach are going their separate ways, nothing has yet been officially communicated.

Is it because they want to wait until Celestini's future is finally clarified? Much has been rumored in recent weeks. One club in particular has been repeatedly mentioned in connection with Celestini: FC Getafe. The LaLiga club where the 49-year-old spent five years as a player.

But now it is clear: Celestini will definitely not be moving to Getafe - at least not this summer. Club president Angel Torres made it clear at a media conference on Wednesday that current coach José Bordalás will remain at Getafe.

What does this mean for Celestini? His dream of a job in a top 5 league will still live on. And so it can still be assumed that the master coach will soon say goodbye to the Baslers despite having a contract until 2026.