Decision made Fabio Celestini will not coach Getafe

Jan Arnet

12.6.2025

Fabio Celestini is about to leave FC Basel - but nothing is official yet.
Keystone

Fabio Celestini was recently linked with FC Getafe. Now it is clear: Basel's double coach will not be moving to the club where he once played for five years.

12.06.2025, 08:00

With Ludovic Magnin, FC Basel has actually already chosen its preferred coach to succeed Fabio Celestini(blue Sport reported). But Celestini is still officially the FCB coach. And although it should have been clear for almost two weeks now that Basel and its double coach are going their separate ways, nothing has yet been officially communicated.

Lausanne coach is the preferred candidate. FCB boss Degen wants to snatch Magnin as new coach

Is it because they want to wait until Celestini's future is finally clarified? Much has been rumored in recent weeks. One club in particular has been repeatedly mentioned in connection with Celestini: FC Getafe. The LaLiga club where the 49-year-old spent five years as a player.

But now it is clear: Celestini will definitely not be moving to Getafe - at least not this summer. Club president Angel Torres made it clear at a media conference on Wednesday that current coach José Bordalás will remain at Getafe.

A bang at FCB?. Fabio Celestini and Basel apparently go their separate ways

What does this mean for Celestini? His dream of a job in a top 5 league will still live on. And so it can still be assumed that the master coach will soon say goodbye to the Baslers despite having a contract until 2026.

Football news

Shock for the women's national team. Ramona Bachmann misses European Championships

See Messi for 3 francs?. Club World Cup threatens fiasco - now FIFA is even giving away tickets

Mom of Nati veteran Maritz.

Transfer ticker. FCB star Avdullahu about to move to the Bundesliga ++ Sané leaves Bayern ++ Reijnders to ManCity

Time-wasting to be penalized with immediate effect. UEFA announces new goalkeeping rule

