Wants more time for his family again: Sporting director Steve von Bergen and YB go their separate ways in the summer Keystone

Sporting director Steve von Bergen and Young Boys will not be extending his contract, which expires at the end of the season. The separation is at the request of the 41-year-old Neuchâtel native, as YB announced on Wednesday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"The decision to leave YB at the end of the season was very difficult for me," Von Bergen is quoted as saying in the communiqué. "My family and YB are my great passions. But in my role as head of sport, I realized that my family was increasingly being neglected. I was no longer able to fulfill my role as a father in the way I think is right and necessary."

Von Bergen has been with Young Boys since the summer of 2013, with a brief interruption. After retiring in 2019, he served as co- and defensive coach of the youth team and interim assistant coach of the first team before being appointed head of sport in 2022. In this role, the 50-time Swiss international won the championship twice and the cup once with YB.

Von Bergen's departure will have an impact on the future distribution of roles in the sporting management. As the club announced, Christoph Spycher will remain in overall charge of sport and will once again be closer to the coach, the coaching staff and the team on a day-to-day basis.

With Mathieu Beda, Young Boys have appointed a new technical director. The 43-year-old Frenchman was under contract as a player in France, Germany, Belgium and in Switzerland with FC Zurich. After his active career, he worked as a player consultant and in other functions in European football. According to a club statement, Beda will be responsible for contract and transfer matters and will be involved in squad planning. He will take up his position later this month and has signed a contract until the summer of 2028.