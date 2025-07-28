Fan marches, record crowds and penalties of horror - Gallery Swiss fans as far as the eye can see: around 25,000 people are said to have taken part in the fan march before the quarter-final against Spain in Bern Image: Keystone Stade de Genève: Riola Xhemaili scores the 1:1 in stoppage time against Finland and sends Switzerland into the quarter-finals Image: Keystone Acrobatic: England's Hannah Hampton fends off a Spanish attempt in the penalty shoot-out of the European Championship final Image: Keystone No chance of defending: Polish keeper Kinga Szemik stretches to save Jule Brand's goal Image: Keystone Not in it again: In the penalty shoot-out between Sweden and England, only five of 14 shooters score Image: Keystone Disappointment: Despite the enormous quality of their squad, France once again had to retire early Image: Keystone Denmark have to return home without a point Image: Keystone Every second counts: Italy's Laura Giuliani - like many of the other players - has been through it all Image: Keystone Fan marches, record crowds and penalties of horror - Gallery Swiss fans as far as the eye can see: around 25,000 people are said to have taken part in the fan march before the quarter-final against Spain in Bern Image: Keystone Stade de Genève: Riola Xhemaili scores the 1:1 in stoppage time against Finland and sends Switzerland into the quarter-finals Image: Keystone Acrobatic: England's Hannah Hampton fends off a Spanish attempt in the penalty shoot-out of the European Championship final Image: Keystone No chance of defending: Polish keeper Kinga Szemik stretches to save Jule Brand's goal Image: Keystone Not in it again: In the penalty shoot-out between Sweden and England, only five of 14 shooters score Image: Keystone Disappointment: Despite the enormous quality of their squad, France once again had to retire early Image: Keystone Denmark have to return home without a point Image: Keystone Every second counts: Italy's Laura Giuliani - like many of the other players - has been through it all Image: Keystone

The European Championship 2025 is history - and it has written history(ies). Of exuberant fans, great goalkeepers and not-so-great penalty takers that will live long in the memory.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The tops

The hosts

Much was expected from the finals in Switzerland. And the expectations were exceeded. Fan marches and record numbers of spectators: Swiss football fans and guests have not been able to stop celebrating over the past four weeks - and they have done so peacefully, without rioting.

The fan march before the Swiss quarter-final against Spain in Bern alone probably attracted around 25,000 people. 29 out of 31 matches were sold out, with 657,291 fans flocking to stadiums from Geneva to St. Gallen, from Sion to Basel, clearly surpassing the attendance record set in 2022. Despite the larger capacity, "only" 574,875 spectators attended the matches in England three years ago.

UEFA reports that around 35% of tickets were purchased by fans from outside Switzerland. Over 160 nationalities were represented among the ticket holders. 95,000 fans took part in local fan marches and one million people visited the fan zones.

The European Championship also set new records on TV. More than 400 million people worldwide watched the games on their screens. Naturally, the Swiss team was the trump card in Swiss parlors. Up to 956,000 people watched the 0:2 in the quarter-final against world champions Spain, which was a record for a women's football match. The figure corresponds to a market share of 76.5 percent.

The Swiss team

There were great concerns before the home tournament. Can Pia Sundhage and her team flip the switch and fulfill their undoubted potential? Or will things continue as they did in the Nations League, when Switzerland had to go straight back to the B division without a win? With their performance in the sold-out St. Jakob-Park, the Swiss provided the answer on the pitch. The SFA team were unfortunate to lose to Norway. But the women in the red jerseys won the hearts of the fans with their performance.

What followed were moments for the ages. Or as the outgoing SFA President Dominique Blanc put it: "A summer fairytale." The 2-0 win over Iceland in Bern and Riola Xhemaili's last-minute equalizer against Finland in Geneva, which saw the Swiss advance to the European Championship quarter-finals for the first time ever, are unforgettable. Pia Sundhage's team were not granted more history, as world champions Spain were too big for them in the first knockout round.

Let's hope that this team has also made a lasting impression on the Swiss population. After all, according to Marion Daube, Director of Women's Football at the SFA, the European Championship should continue to reverberate for many years to come: "With the national team, we now have a figurehead. But football also takes place regionally or in the top league. That's why it's crucial that people go to the stadiums and support the girls and women."

Goalkeepers

106 goals were scored at these finals, which corresponds to an average of 3.42 goals per game. There have never been more goals to marvel at at a European Women's Championship. Anyone who thinks that this is due to poor goalkeepers is wrong. Gone are the days when goalkeepers were referred to as fly-catchers. While past tournaments were characterized by mistakes, the goalkeepers at this year's finals outshone many others.

Hannah Hampton, for example, led England to the title in the penalty shoot-out, while her Spanish counterpart Cata Coll also shone with two outstanding saves. Ann-Kathrin Berger not only witched her team into the penalty shoot-out in Germany's "fight for survival" against France, but also converted from the spot herself. Swiss goalkeeper Livia Peng put in an impeccable performance - apart from the first goal she conceded against Norway - and repaid the trust placed in her by Pia Sundhage and goalkeeping coach Nadine Angerer. The latter said: "Switzerland doesn't need to worry about the goalkeeper position in the next few years."

There are no more "little ones"

Women's football has always been ridiculed by many. But dream goals, spectacular ball strikes and precise tackles have silenced even the harshest critics. The standard has not only risen, it has also become more balanced. England beat Norway 8-0 in the group stage three years ago, for example, and the Lionesses dispatched Scotland 6-0 in 2017.

There were no such results at this finals. The exceptions were England's 6-1 win over European Championship newcomers Wales in the preliminary round and tournament favorites Spain's 5-0 win over Portugal to open the tournament. Otherwise, the matches were hard-fought and close. Five out of seven knockout matches went to extra time or penalties. The phrase that has long been used in the men's tournament is slowly but surely finding its way into the women's tournament: there are no more "little ones".

The flops

28 out of 50 penalty attempts successful

After 120 entertaining minutes, the quarter-final between European champions England and Sweden went into extra time at 2:2. There were no further goals. And even from eleven meters, the ball rarely found its way into the goal. Only 5 out of 14 attempts landed on target. The ball flew to the right of the post, past the left, over the goal. Or it was parried by the goalkeepers.

A look at the statistics shows that the shootout between England and Sweden was not a slip-up on the part of the shooters, but rather a reflection of the tournament as a whole. Only 28 out of 50 attempts from the spot were successful, which corresponds to a success rate of 56 percent. In this respect, the women still have room for improvement.

France

Once again, France was one of the favorites. After Spain, Les Bleues were considered by many experts to be the hottest contenders for the title. But once again the tournament ended in huge disappointment. They were eliminated in the quarter-finals. This time against a German team that played 105 minutes outnumbered.

In the opening game, Laurent Bonadei's team had already seen off European champions England. At the decisive moment, however, the French once again lost their nerve. It is pointless to speculate whether this would have happened with the experienced Wendie Renard and Eugénie Le Sommer, who were withdrawn before the European Championships. With or without the veterans, France are still waiting for their first European Championship title despite the best prospects.

Playing for time

The standard is improving, as are the spectator numbers. But it's not just in the positive aspects that female footballers are catching up with their male counterparts. When it comes to timekeeping, too, the women now have it thick as a fist. Just think back to the opening match between Switzerland and Norway, when the visitors, in the lead, stalled for time, eliciting loud whistles from one or the other in St. Jakob-Park.

SRF co-commentator Rachel Rinast put it bluntly in a match between the Italians, saying of Italian goalkeeper Laura Giuliani: "Of course she's clever" after she made contact with an opponent and went to ground, saving a few seconds for her team. The ideal women's football world is beginning to crack.

