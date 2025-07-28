  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

England in a frenzy of joy Fans and government give the European Championship heroines such a pompous welcome

SDA

28.7.2025 - 21:15

England's European Championship heroines are celebrated by the fans.
England's European Championship heroines are celebrated by the fans.
Keytsone

England celebrates its female footballers. After their victory in the European Championship final in Basel against the Spanish world champions, the Lionesses receive a lot of recognition in London.

Keystone-SDA

28.07.2025, 21:15

29.07.2025, 15:11

After an atmospheric reception at the airport, England's footballers were honored by the government at Downing Street for their European Championship triumph. The red carpet was rolled out in front of the British Prime Minister's official residence in London and the windows were draped with England flags.

Reception at the seat of government: Head coach Sarina Wiegman and her team pose with the European Championship trophy in Downing Street
Reception at the seat of government: Head coach Sarina Wiegman and her team pose with the European Championship trophy in Downing Street
Keystone

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Sports Minister Stephanie Peacock welcomed the team of successful coach Sarina Wiegman. Prime Minister Keir Starmer was not in attendance, having traveled on from the final in Basel to Scotland for a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Many fans gather at the airport

The team landed in England in the late afternoon and was cheered on by numerous fans at London Southend Airport. Captain Leah Williamson carried the trophy as she disembarked, with coach Wiegman leaving the plane next to her with the gold medal around her neck.

"Now, it's home", the association wrote on the X platform, alluding to the famous song lyric "It's coming home", which is sung by English football fans in the hope that their team will bring the trophy "home" at a tournament. Defending champions England defeated world champions Spain on Sunday on penalties.

The celebrations continue

But the celebrations are far from over. On Tuesday, there will be a big parade in open-top buses through London. A ceremony in front of Buckingham Palace is also planned. The royal family had been cheering on the final.

Royals honor Basel. Prince William and his daughter celebrate European Championship title - Spanish princesses also at the Joggeli

Royals honor BaselPrince William and his daughter celebrate European Championship title - Spanish princesses also at the Joggeli

While Prince William, who was at the stadium, personally congratulated the players at the victory ceremony, King Charles sent his message via social media: "Well done, Lionesses! The next task is to bring the 2027 World Cup home, if possible!"

More from the department

EM25. The association wants to take women's football to a new level

EM25The association wants to take women's football to a new level

blue Sport expert bets against AI. You've never seen Zubi like this before

blue Sport expert bets against AIYou've never seen Zubi like this before

Review of the home European Championship. SFA General Secretary Breiter:

Review of the home European ChampionshipSFA General Secretary Breiter: "It was a summer fairytale"

Sunderland instead of Basel. How brother Taulant reacts to Granit Xhaka's transfer

Sunderland instead of BaselHow brother Taulant reacts to Granit Xhaka's transfer

"We are speechless"Bari player mourns the death of his son - club cancels training camp