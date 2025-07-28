England's European Championship heroines are celebrated by the fans. Keytsone

England celebrates its female footballers. After their victory in the European Championship final in Basel against the Spanish world champions, the Lionesses receive a lot of recognition in London.

After an atmospheric reception at the airport, England's footballers were honored by the government at Downing Street for their European Championship triumph. The red carpet was rolled out in front of the British Prime Minister's official residence in London and the windows were draped with England flags.

Reception at the seat of government: Head coach Sarina Wiegman and her team pose with the European Championship trophy in Downing Street

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Sports Minister Stephanie Peacock welcomed the team of successful coach Sarina Wiegman. Prime Minister Keir Starmer was not in attendance, having traveled on from the final in Basel to Scotland for a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Many fans gather at the airport

The team landed in England in the late afternoon and was cheered on by numerous fans at London Southend Airport. Captain Leah Williamson carried the trophy as she disembarked, with coach Wiegman leaving the plane next to her with the gold medal around her neck.

"Now, it's home", the association wrote on the X platform, alluding to the famous song lyric "It's coming home", which is sung by English football fans in the hope that their team will bring the trophy "home" at a tournament. Defending champions England defeated world champions Spain on Sunday on penalties.

The celebrations continue

But the celebrations are far from over. On Tuesday, there will be a big parade in open-top buses through London. A ceremony in front of Buckingham Palace is also planned. The royal family had been cheering on the final.

While Prince William, who was at the stadium, personally congratulated the players at the victory ceremony, King Charles sent his message via social media: "Well done, Lionesses! The next task is to bring the 2027 World Cup home, if possible!"