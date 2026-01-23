The 2026 World Cup in Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. is in full swing. Stay up to date with our World Cup Live Updates so you don’t miss any news.

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In the live updates below, we bring you the side stories everyone loves to talk about around the coffee machine.

World Cup Live Updates:

Match interruption between France and Iraq

The World Cup match between France and Iraq has resumed after a severe storm hit the area around the stadium and caused a delay of nearly two hours. With dark clouds still hanging overhead and only light rain falling, both teams resumed play with the score at 1-0 in favor of the favorites. Star striker Kylian Mbappé had scored the opening goal in the 14th minute.

Just before play resumed, grounds crew arrived to clear the field of standing water. During the players’ warm-up, the ball barely rolled and kept getting stuck in puddles. Because the weather has thrown the schedule into such disarray, there will be no water break in the second half, FIFA announced.

At the start of halftime, spectators were asked to leave the stands. “A severe thunderstorm is approaching. Please seek shelter,” the organizers announced over the loudspeakers.

During the interruption, tens of thousands of spectators had repeatedly returned to their seats. “The game will resume as soon as safety is ensured,” said a stadium spokesperson, sending the impatient fans away again. Some spectators passed the time by doing the wave or taking shirtless selfies in the rain.

A storm had already caused disruptions three hours before the game. Entry was delayed by about 45 minutes. Fans were urged to seek shelter or postpone their trip for the time being.

Dethroned Klose Congratulates Messi: “The Best of All Time”

After his two-goal performance against Austria, Lionel Messi is now the sole record-holder for World Cup goals. The dethroned Miroslav Klose offered his congratulations immediately. The Argentine superstar scored his 17th and 18th World Cup goals on Monday during the group stage match against Austria. Until the start of the tournament in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, former World Cup champion Klose had held the World Cup scoring record with 16 goals.

“For me, Lionel Messi is the best soccer player of all time! Congratulations, champion!” Klose told the *Süddeutsche Zeitung*. Even before the World Cup, the current coach of second-division club 1. FC Nürnberg had said he expected his record to be broken.

“That’s totally fine—the record was going to be broken eventually anyway, and I’m happy for Messi to be the one to do it. I’m a huge fan of Messi; I always have been,” Klose said of the “genius.”