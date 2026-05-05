After ten years at Atlético Madrid, Antoine Griezmann is leaving the club for good in the summer. The legendary Frenchman has one last chance to achieve great success in the premier class.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Antoine Griezmann has one last chance to win the Champions League with Atlético Madrid.

To do so, they need a win in the semi-final second leg against Arsenal on Tuesday evening.

A defeat would mean the last Champions League game for the Frenchman, who will move to the MLS in the summer.

According to Griezmann, a triumph in the top flight would also be the "only way" to get over losing the 2016 final against Real Madrid. Show more

Antoine Griezmann will be treated to the Champions League anthem for the 120th time on Tuesday evening at just before 9.00 pm. Perhaps for the last time. It's all or nothing for the 35-year-old Frenchman at the Emirates: retire and probably never play in Europe's top club competition again or reach the final and keep one last chance to win the trophy.

Because one thing is clear: Griezmann will leave the club for the USA in the summer. His contract with Orlando City has been signed, sealing his end in the Spanish capital (2014-2019 & 2021-2026) after ten years.

"The word 'love' would not be enough," says Griezmann about his time at Atlético and describes: "This club has changed me, it has allowed me to mature and become a man." The relationship with coach Diego Simeone is also very close. "I know that he will remain a friend to me beyond my career."

Bad memories

The Atlético coach is also being linked with a departure in the summer after 15 years at the club. He was threatened with a "last dance in London" on Tuesday, according to the Spanish football talk show "Chiringuito". Retire and fly or win and become a legend, according to the Spanish media.

It would not only be the first Champions League title ever for Simeone and Griezmann, but also for Atlético. The "Colchoneros" (meaning "mattress makers") have already reached the final three times. In 1974, they lost to Bayern Munich, and in 2014 and 2016 to city rivals Real Madrid.

Can Griezmann pull off a major coup in the Champions League on his last attempt? IMAGO/PGS Photo Agency

The final ten years ago is particularly heavy on the stomach. Also for Griezmann. The Frenchman hammered a penalty against the crossbar in the 48th minute. Later, there was extra time and a penalty shoot-out. Griezmann sank his attempt there, but because his team-mate Juanfran only hit the aluminum, Real were still able to celebrate in the end.

"The only way to get over it would be to win the title this year," said the 35-year-old in an interview with UEFA. To do so, they need a win against Arsenal at the Emirates on Tuesday. After the 1-1 draw in the first leg, this could also be achieved via extra time or a penalty shoot-out.