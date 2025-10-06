Sacked after four months Police escort to say goodbye - fans send Rangers coach packing
After four months, it's already over: Glasgow Rangers are parting ways with coach Russell Martin. The fans will not mourn him.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- After the 1:1 against Falkirk, the Rangers bosses pull the ripcord and sack coach Russell Martin.
- The coach had previously been taken to safety by the police.
- Angry supporters tried to prevent the Rangers team bus from leaving the stadium.
Glasgow Rangers have made a miserable start to the new season and have just one win to their name after seven rounds. They also lost their first two games in the Europa League. After the disappointing 1-1 draw in Falkirk on Sunday, the Rangers bosses pulled the ripcord and parted company with Martin, who has been criticized for weeks.
The sacking was preceded by unpleasant scenes. Angry fans tried to prevent the Rangers team bus from leaving the stadium. Coach Martin even had to be taken to safety in a separate car by the police.
It remains to be seen who will succeed him at Rangers and become the fourth coach this calendar year after Philippe Clement, Barry Ferguson and Martin.