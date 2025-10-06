  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Sacked after four months Police escort to say goodbye - fans send Rangers coach packing

Patrick Lämmle

6.10.2025

Coach Russell Martin was sacked by Rangers bosses on Sunday evening.
Coach Russell Martin was sacked by Rangers bosses on Sunday evening.
Keystone

After four months, it's already over: Glasgow Rangers are parting ways with coach Russell Martin. The fans will not mourn him.

06.10.2025, 10:21

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • After the 1:1 against Falkirk, the Rangers bosses pull the ripcord and sack coach Russell Martin.
  • The coach had previously been taken to safety by the police.
  • Angry supporters tried to prevent the Rangers team bus from leaving the stadium.
Show more

Glasgow Rangers have made a miserable start to the new season and have just one win to their name after seven rounds. They also lost their first two games in the Europa League. After the disappointing 1-1 draw in Falkirk on Sunday, the Rangers bosses pulled the ripcord and parted company with Martin, who has been criticized for weeks.

These Rangers fans will be delighted with the sacking of Russell Martin.
These Rangers fans will be delighted with the sacking of Russell Martin.
Keystone

The sacking was preceded by unpleasant scenes. Angry fans tried to prevent the Rangers team bus from leaving the stadium. Coach Martin even had to be taken to safety in a separate car by the police.

It remains to be seen who will succeed him at Rangers and become the fourth coach this calendar year after Philippe Clement, Barry Ferguson and Martin.

You might also be interested in this

Football news

World Cup. National team without Simon Sohm

World CupNational team without Simon Sohm

Mercenary check. Sommer back in the starting eleven ++ Vargas shines against Barça ++ Okafor scores again

Mercenary checkSommer back in the starting eleven ++ Vargas shines against Barça ++ Okafor scores again

Germany. New coach for Cedric Itten in Düsseldorf

GermanyNew coach for Cedric Itten in Düsseldorf

Super League. GC striker Plange banned for three games - Sion's Bouchlarhem for two

Super LeagueGC striker Plange banned for three games - Sion's Bouchlarhem for two

From Bajrami to Rakitic. Here is the long list of Nati changers

From Bajrami to RakiticHere is the long list of Nati changers