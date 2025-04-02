  1. Residential Customers
Matchwinner again Fassnacht: "I didn't come back just to be there for a bit"

Patrick Lämmle

2.4.2025

Christian Fassnacht scores the last four YB goals, securing nine points for his team in the last three games. If you deduct his goals, the Bernese team would only have scored two and the title would be a long way off.

02.04.2025, 06:57

02.04.2025, 06:58

Fassnacht scored twice against Basel (2-1), scored the only goal of the game against St. Gallen and did the same against Servette on Tuesday evening. The last four YB goals have all been scored by Christian Fassnacht. Without the 31-year-old's goals, the Bernese team would not be where they are now.

Only 2 points behind. Fassnacht shoots YB to victory at leaders Servette

Only 2 points behindFassnacht shoots YB to victory at leaders Servette

Fassnacht himself said after the game: "It certainly wasn't our best game, but you throw everything into it, you fight for every ball, you have English weeks, you can feel it in your legs. After a match like that, you're simply incredibly relieved and a feeling of happiness sets in."

He is glad that he can now also help the team with scoring points in this important phase of the season. But he had already said it after his return: "I've worked hard on myself, including mentally. I didn't come back just to be there for a bit, but to develop myself further. And I think I'm on the right track at the moment."

Good is almost an understatement, it is a masterful path that Fassnacht is on. The 31-year-old, who returned to Bern in the winter after a year and a half at Norwich City and was still out injured at the start, is really hotting up. He has now played 10 league games for YB. His record: 8 wins, 2 defeats. If you were to extrapolate that to the whole season, YB would have long since surpassed the competition by miles.

Incidentally, if Fassnacht also scores the next YB goal, he will make history. Because only one player in Super League history has a longer streak at YB: Guillaume Hoarau scored five consecutive YB goals in 2016 without another team-mate scoring in between.

April 1: Fassnacht secures three points for YB against Servette

March 29: Fassnacht secures three points for YB against St.Gallen

March 16: Fassnacht secures three points for YB against Basel

The 2:1 winning goal ...

... and the early 1:0

Highlights, votes and a curious fan action

