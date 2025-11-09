YB celebrate their first win in their third game under returning Gerardo Seoane. After the game, the coach receives plenty of praise from his own ranks.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you YB celebrate their first win in the third game under coach Gerardo Seoane.

Christian Fassnacht, who scored the first goal under the management of the returnee, praises the coach to the skies.

Gerardo Seoane himself is also visibly satisfied after the win and emphasizes the importance of video analysis. Show more

After the 0-0 draw against Basel and the 4-0 defeat against PAOK in the Europa League, YB score their first goal under returning coach Gerrardo Seoane. Christian Fassnacht scored in the 7th minute to make it 1:0, and the Bernese team went on to win 4:1 in St.Gallen. YB overtook FCSG in the table and caught up with Basel (0:1 against Lugano). Only FC Thun have more points to their name.

It is striking how the players praise their new coach after the win. Fassnacht, for example, said: "Gerry started in the right place. I think so much of him as a coach, especially in the tactical area. His grasp of things, even during the game, is enormous. He made some great changes today, so you can give him the credit." Fassnacht is of course also delighted to have been called up to the national team for the first time in what feels like an eternity. "Balm for the soul", he says with a broad grin on his face.

Janko praises the precise instructions

Due to the lack of personnel in defense, Saidy Janko will be converted from full-back to central defender on Sunday. "It's not easy at all. But we've been given very precise instructions on how to do it. And when you get such precise instructions, it's a bit easier," says the 30-year-old. They also spent a lot of time in the video room to analyze everything. Of course, playing alongside an experienced player like Sandro Lauper also helped him.

"It was a very good team performance", said YB goalkeeper Marvin Keller. Due to suspensions and injuries, it was clear that some players would be playing in unfamiliar positions, but everyone did very well. "That's exactly what characterizes team spirit," said the goalkeeper, who has also taken a liking to the new system.

"The idea came to me during the long night in Thessaloniki"

The staff felt compelled to change a few things, says YB coach Seoane, who seems to enjoy a lot of credit with the players. "The idea came to me during the long night in Thessaloniki, after the bitter defeat," explained Seoane, making it clear: "I'm not a coach who always plays the same system. There are always slight adjustments. And we also try to show that via video images."

