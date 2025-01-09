YB defender Lewin Blum reports to blue Sport from the training camp in Turkey and raves about the conditions, the new coach Giorgio Contini and returning player Christian Fassnacht.

Michael Wegmann

The training camp in southern Turkey is tough, the program is packed with intensive training sessions and test matches, says YB defender Lewin Blum (23). Of course, he's not complaining about that. "I really like it here, the conditions are great, the climate is ideal."

Of course a footballer would rather train in pleasant temperatures under the Turkish sun than in cold, rainy Switzerland. And what are his first impressions of Giorgio Contini? "Very positive," says Blum, "he immediately gave the team new impetus. You can feel that he is very happy to be with us."

The atmosphere in YB training sessions seems to be great, as this video shows.

He already knows the other new signing very well - England returnee Christian Fassnacht. When he heard about it, he was very happy, says Blum and goes into raptures: "A great guy on the pitch, a great guy off the pitch. It's great that he's come back."

"We have to get three points at the start"

For Blum, there is no question that the winger will bring a lot to the team and the whole club. "Fasi is a leader, a role model that everyone looks up to. He will be able to provide important input." Fassnacht is still convalescing and has not trained with his colleagues in Turkey either.

With Contini, Fassnacht and intensive preparation, the aim is for the fallen champions to steadily climb from 9th place. Blum is convinced that this will require a successful start to 2025. "We need three points at home against Winterthur to kick things off. We've seen how crucial a start is."