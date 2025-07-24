After a disastrous season, Young Boys want to bounce back and win titles again. Christian Fassnacht exudes a lot of anticipation and confidence ahead of the start of the season, but there is one fly in the ointment.

After a season without winning a title, Young Boys want to attack again in the new season and live up to the high expectations in the capital. "YB's ambitions are now so high that they want to win titles. If you don't win anything, you're disappointed," Christian Fassnacht knows very well.

This was also felt during the preparations. "We knew a few things had gone wrong. We had to bring the team closer together again and make one or two transfers, which is what happened. It's clear: the path is back to winning titles," announced the 31-year-old in an interview with blue Sport.

New leaders in the team

The additions of Gregory Wüthrich and Edimilson Fernandes, who are set to take on leadership roles for the Bernese, give Fassnacht confidence. "It was certainly a key tool that was missing: We had too few leaders. That's why Fernandes and Wüthrich are extremely important," says Fassnacht. "I'm curious to see how they will integrate on the pitch. But what I've seen so far is sensational - both as players and as personalities."

Unlike last season, when YB picked up just three points in their first six games, Fassnacht and Co. want to get the championship off to a good start this time. "Otherwise you automatically get into a negative spiral. You can't put too much weight on the first few games, but you have a tendency and can tell whether it's working," explains Fassnacht.

Nevertheless, the Super League season is not a sprint, but a marathon. And for once, the Bernese team will be starting it on natural turf in front of a home crowd. "I'm really looking forward to playing a game on natural turf in Wankdorf," Fassnacht admits. But there is a catch, because in September the natural turf laid out for the Women's European Championship will be replaced by plastic again, much to Fassnacht's regret: "It hurts to know that it will be over again afterwards."

