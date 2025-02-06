On his return to the Wankdorf, Christian Fassnacht celebrates an undisputed victory with Young Boys and even scores a goal. The 31-year-old is correspondingly satisfied after the final whistle.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you On his return to the Wankdorf, Christian Fassnacht only needs a few minutes to distinguish himself as a goalscorer and thus launch YB's resounding victory over Yverdon.

In an interview with blue Sport, the 31-year-old was delighted after the final whistle. Show more

Christian Fassnacht is back in Bern's Wankdorf. After an absence of around a year and a half, the 31-year-old made his first appearance in front of a Bernese crowd on Wednesday and needed just over four minutes against Yverdon to score his first goal in the Super League since April 2023.

With the early opening goal, the 19-time international set off the undisputed 6:1 victory. "A perfect evening. I couldn't have imagined scoring at home after so few seconds. Winning 6:1 - it couldn't be better," Fassnacht appeared highly satisfied in an interview with blue Sport after the final whistle.

After a difficult run of games recently, the Bernese team had hit their stride against Yverdon. "The statistic was somehow 26:6 shots on goal. It wasn't much different in the games against Winterthur and GC - but we didn't score the goals there," says Fassnacht and is convinced: "We're on the right track and just keep going like this."