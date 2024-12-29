A transfer hit at Young Boys: After one and a half years at Norwich City, Christian Fassnacht is returning to YB with immediate effect. The Bernese club and the 31-year-old attacking player have signed a two-and-a-half-year contract until the summer of 2027.

"I was able to fulfill my dream of playing abroad and will have very fond memories of my time at Norwich, even though I made fewer appearances than I had hoped for this season due to injury. I have never lost contact with many people at YB," Fassnacht is quoted as saying in a press release.

He continued: "The sporting management made a huge effort to support me and encouraged me that it was a good time to come home. I am convinced that I still have a few successful years ahead of me in my football career and will do everything I can to ensure that YB regains its former strength."