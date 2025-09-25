  1. Residential Customers
YB is fired up for the Europa League Fassnacht: "We owe the fans and ourselves something"

Patrick Lämmle

25.9.2025

Five days after the Cup defeat to Challenge League leaders Aarau, YB are back in the Europa League. Christian Fassnacht and coach Giorgio Contini exude confidence despite the recent setback.

25.09.2025, 12:05

25.09.2025, 12:09

Less than a week ago, YB was eliminated in the Cup against Aarau. And now it's on to the Europa League. Today, YB play against Panathinaikos Athens at home in the Wankdorf.

In an interview with blue Sport, Christian Fassnacht says: "The defeat against Aarau hurts extremely." But they should have put the game behind them quickly. However, the YB veteran sees the fact that the Cup defeat was followed by a game in the Europa League as a positive: "That's why it was relatively easy to focus on such a highlight and say: Hey, we owe our fans and ourselves something. We want to turn things around immediately."

Find out which games Fassnacht is particularly looking forward to and what he wants to achieve with YB in Europe in the video above.

The interview with Giorgio Contini

YB coach Giorgio Contini also exudes confidence ahead of the game against the visitors from Greece and is hoping for vociferous support from the fans.

YB's Europa League fixture list

