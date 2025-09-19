50 Champions League goals in just 49 games: No wonder no one has reached the mark as quickly as Norwegian Erling Haaland.

DPA dpa

50 goals in 49 Champions League games - no one has ever scored so quickly before Erling Haaland. The Manchester City star striker scored the 1-0 goal in the 56th minute of the 2-0 win against SSC Napoli, reaching the 50-goal mark faster than any star before him in the history of the competition. Previously, Ruud van Nistelrooy of the Netherlands had been the fastest: With 50 goals in 62 games. In his Champions League career to date, the 25-year-old Haaland has scored 27 goals for Manchester City, 15 for Borussia Dortmund and eight for RB Salzburg.

Erling Haaland's numbers in the Champions League are incredible. 🩵 pic.twitter.com/fulFSCFRVQ — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) September 18, 2025

Haaland is in outstanding form early in the season. In seven competitive matches for Manchester City and the Norwegian national team, he has scored twelve goals so far. He scored five in the 11:1 win over Moldova, followed by two goals in the 3:0 win over Manchester United.

With his 50 Champions League goals, Haaland now has more than Zlatan Ibrahimović, Alfredo Di Stéfano, Mohamed Salah or Didier Drogba and is in the top 10. However, there is still a long way to go before he reaches the top: Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a total of 140 goals for Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus. Lionel Messi is in second place with 129 goals for FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. Robert Lewandowski is in third place with 105 goals. Kylian Mbappé is already in 6th place on the all-time list (57 goals).

The Champions League record goalscorers 1st Cristiano Ronaldo: 140 goals. Clubs: Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus Turin. Image: Keystone 2. Lionel Messi: 129 goals. Clubs: Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona. Image: Getty 3. Robert Lewandowski: 105 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona, FC Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund. Image: KEYSTONE 4. Karim Benzema: 90 goals. Clubs: Al-Ittihad, Real Madrid, Olympique Lyon. Image: Keystone 5. Raúl González Blanco: 71 goals. Clubs: FC Schalke, Real Madrid. Image: Keystone 6. Kylian Mbappé: 57 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, AS Monaco. Image: Piotr Nowak/PAP/dpa 6. Thomas Müller: 57 goals. Club: FC Bayern Munich. Image: Getty 8. Ruud van Nistelrooy: 56 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, Manchester United, PSV Eindhoven. Image: Keystone 9. Erling Haaland: 50 goals. Clubs: Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, Salzburg. 9. Thierry Henry: 50 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona, FC Arsenal, AS Monaco, FC Arsenal. Image: Keystone 11. Mohamed Salah: 48 goals. Clubs: Liverpool, AS Roma, Chelsea, FC Basel. Image: Getty 11. Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 48 goals. Clubs: Milan, Manchester United (editor's note: no goals), Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus Turin, Ajax Amsterdam. Image: Getty 11. Andriy Shevchenko: 48 goals. Clubs: Dynamo Kiev, Chelsea, AC Milan. Image: Keystone 14. Filippo Inzaghi: 46 goals. Clubs: AC MIlan, Juventus Turin. Image: Keystone 15. Didier Drogba: 44 goals. Clubs: Galatasaray, Chelsea, Marseille. Image: Keystone 16. Neymar: 43 goals. Clubs: Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona. Image: Keystone 17. Harry Kane: 42 goals. Clubs: Bayern Munich, Tottenham. Image: Imago 17. Antoine Griezmann: 42 goals. Atlético Madrid, Barcelona. Image: Getty 17. Alessandro Del Piero: 42 goals. Club: Juventus Turin. Image: Keystone 20. Sergio Agüero: 41 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona (editor's note: no goals), Manchester City, Atlético Madrid. Image: Keystone 21. Edinson Cavani: 35 goals. Clubs: Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli. Image: Keystone 22nd Fernando Morientes: 33 goals. Clubs: Marseille (editor's note: no goals), Valencia, Liverpool, Real Madrid, AS Monaco. Image: Keystone 23. Arjen Robben: 31 goals. Clubs: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Chelsea, PSV Eindhoven. Image: Keystone 24. Kakà: 30 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, AC Milan. Image: Keystone 24. Wayne Rooney: 30 goals. Club: Manchester United. Image: Keystone 24. Samuel Eto'o: 30 goals. Chelsea, Inter, Barcelona, Mallorca. Image: Keystone The Champions League record goalscorers 1st Cristiano Ronaldo: 140 goals. Clubs: Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus Turin. Image: Keystone 2. Lionel Messi: 129 goals. Clubs: Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona. Image: Getty 3. Robert Lewandowski: 105 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona, FC Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund. Image: KEYSTONE 4. Karim Benzema: 90 goals. Clubs: Al-Ittihad, Real Madrid, Olympique Lyon. Image: Keystone 5. Raúl González Blanco: 71 goals. Clubs: FC Schalke, Real Madrid. Image: Keystone 6. Kylian Mbappé: 57 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, AS Monaco. Image: Piotr Nowak/PAP/dpa 6. Thomas Müller: 57 goals. Club: FC Bayern Munich. Image: Getty 8. Ruud van Nistelrooy: 56 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, Manchester United, PSV Eindhoven. Image: Keystone 9. Erling Haaland: 50 goals. Clubs: Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, Salzburg. 9. Thierry Henry: 50 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona, FC Arsenal, AS Monaco, FC Arsenal. Image: Keystone 11. Mohamed Salah: 48 goals. Clubs: Liverpool, AS Roma, Chelsea, FC Basel. Image: Getty 11. Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 48 goals. Clubs: Milan, Manchester United (editor's note: no goals), Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus Turin, Ajax Amsterdam. Image: Getty 11. Andriy Shevchenko: 48 goals. Clubs: Dynamo Kiev, Chelsea, AC Milan. Image: Keystone 14. Filippo Inzaghi: 46 goals. Clubs: AC MIlan, Juventus Turin. Image: Keystone 15. Didier Drogba: 44 goals. Clubs: Galatasaray, Chelsea, Marseille. Image: Keystone 16. Neymar: 43 goals. Clubs: Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona. Image: Keystone 17. Harry Kane: 42 goals. Clubs: Bayern Munich, Tottenham. Image: Imago 17. Antoine Griezmann: 42 goals. Atlético Madrid, Barcelona. Image: Getty 17. Alessandro Del Piero: 42 goals. Club: Juventus Turin. Image: Keystone 20. Sergio Agüero: 41 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona (editor's note: no goals), Manchester City, Atlético Madrid. Image: Keystone 21. Edinson Cavani: 35 goals. Clubs: Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli. Image: Keystone 22nd Fernando Morientes: 33 goals. Clubs: Marseille (editor's note: no goals), Valencia, Liverpool, Real Madrid, AS Monaco. Image: Keystone 23. Arjen Robben: 31 goals. Clubs: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Chelsea, PSV Eindhoven. Image: Keystone 24. Kakà: 30 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, AC Milan. Image: Keystone 24. Wayne Rooney: 30 goals. Club: Manchester United. Image: Keystone 24. Samuel Eto'o: 30 goals. Chelsea, Inter, Barcelona, Mallorca. Image: Keystone

Ronaldo's record in danger for Guardiola

"The numbers speak for themselves. We are lucky to have him. I just want to congratulate him, because he's up there with goalscorers like Van Nistelrooy, Lewandowski, but above all the two monsters Cristiano and Messi, who have been playing for 20 years: the fact that Erling is there is incredible," said City coach Pep Guardiola.

Could Haaland even break Ronaldo's record of 140 Champions League goals? "At this rate, yes," believes the Catalan. "He's not injured, he could play for another 10 or 12 years, and if he keeps up this development - definitely."