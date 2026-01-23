From playing street soccer in Abidjan to his big transfer to Real Madrid: Yan Diomande’s journey to the top of the world has been marked by hardship, setbacks, and unshakable faith.

Here's what it's all about Yan Diomande grew up in modest circumstances in Ivory Coast and, despite many setbacks, fought his way to professional soccer via the United States. He made his breakthrough at Leganés after his career had nearly come to an end.

Shortly after his debut against Real Madrid, his 15-year-old sister Roxane died. Diomande describes this loss as the most significant turning point in his life and says he has been playing every game for her ever since.

With strong performances at Leganés and later at RB Leipzig, the Ivorian has emerged as one of Europe's most sought-after offensive talents. He is now joining Real Madrid for more than 125 million euros. Summary created with

Yan Diomande’s path to the top was anything but ordinary. He grew up in modest circumstances in the metropolis of Abidjan. He showed his talent on the field early on, but off the field he was a very shy boy. At the age of nine, he went alone to an academy near the Ghanaian border.

The young man’s journey from the Ivory Coast did not initially take him to Europe, but to the U.S.—without his family and with no knowledge of English. As a teenager at the DME Academy in Florida, he laid the groundwork for a potential professional career. But the leap didn’t work out at first. Despite numerous tryouts, he was unable to earn a contract with any of the MLS reserve teams or with Bournemouth, Chelsea, Rangers, Olympiacos, or Crystal Palace.

Diomande’s visa is about to expire, and he’s heading back home—it seems like his dream is over. But a few weeks later, a door opens in Spain—CD Leganés signs him. He sends his salary back home. “I didn’t even have an apartment. I lived at the training camp in a room without a TV,” Diomande writes in “The Player’s Tribune.” “I didn’t want a big house. I didn’t want cars. I just wanted to devote myself entirely to soccer.”

"The Dream Turns into a Nightmare"

He first played for the reserve team in 2025, and soon he was called up to the first team. Of all teams, it was against Real Madrid that Diomande made his debut at age 18. After the game, he swapped jerseys with Kylian Mbappé. “It was crazy. A dream. And then it turned into a nightmare,” he recalls in a moving letter.

Shortly after his professional debut, his sister Roxane, who was only 15, died after someone apparently spiked her drink at a party—and she never woke up again. “I never got any answers. I don’t know if I even want to know why. Maybe it was jealousy. Maybe it’s just something that happens in our country. Maybe I could have protected you. I don’t know,” he says.

“Ever since you died, I’ve just felt empty.” Soccer has taken on a whole new meaning for him since then. “Everything I do on the soccer field, I do for you. It’s the only place where I still feel at home.”

Despite this setback, he ended up playing in ten La Liga matches (2 goals and 1 assist). That half-season was enough for RB Leipzig to pay around 20 million euros for him in the summer. There, within just a few months, he developed into one of the most exciting offensive players in the Bundesliga.

In his first season in Germany, the dynamic, fast-paced dribbler scored twelve goals and nine assists in 32 league games and was named Rookie of the Season. The Ivorian also repeatedly showcased his class at the World Cup. No wonder the top clubs were clamoring for him.

A Promise to My Sister

In the end, Real Madrid comes out on top. Diomande is joining the Royals for more than 125 million euros and signing a long-term contract there that runs through the summer of 2031—a development that is sure to please his agency, “Roc Nation Sports” (founded by rap mogul Jay-Z).

In the Spanish capital, he wants to fulfill his sister’s prophecy, in which she told him he would become the greatest in the world. “I will prove that you were right, or I will die trying,” he writes in the letter.

The 19-year-old also makes a promise to his sister: “Every time I score a goal, I’ll make sure everyone knows your name. I’ll make sure you’re not forgotten.”